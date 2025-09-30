South Africa’s AI adoption: Stuck at the surface

By Ryan Ramawoothar, First Technology

AI is no longer a distant promise; it’s here, and it’s shaping how businesses operate across the globe.

Enterprise businesses are embracing tools like Microsoft Copilot and Azure AI, but, in South Africa, most are still scratching the surface.

While knowledge workers are benefiting from some automation, few organisations have the strategy, the governance, and the frameworks to leverage AI across the enterprise.

Two-thirds of large South African companies are experimenting with generative AI, yet fewer than 15% have organisation-wide strategies, and just 13% have governance or ethics frameworks.

In practice, this means AI is mostly deployed piecemeal: improving day-to-day productivity without reshaping processes and the way of work.

Some forward-thinking organisations are, however, taking the next step: not only embedding AI into departments such as legal, HR, procurement, finance, and operations, but orchestrating it across the business. Here’s what we’re seeing.

The real value is enterprise-wide orchestration

Artificial intelligence delivers its full impact when it moves beyond isolated tasks and is orchestrated across the enterprise.

Enterprise-wide orchestration means connecting AI agents across departments and workflows so that information, decisions, and actions are coordinated in real time to the benefit of one or several departments. For example:

Legal: AI agents scan contracts, flag risks, and draft first versions of agreements, then automatically notify procurement or finance teams if approvals or budget checks are required.

AI agents scan contracts, flag risks, and draft first versions of agreements, then automatically notify procurement or finance teams if approvals or budget checks are required. Human resources: AI manages recruitment workflows end-to-end, from screening CVs and scheduling interviews to onboarding and policy support – all while feeding insights on talent pipelines to leadership.

AI manages recruitment workflows end-to-end, from screening CVs and scheduling interviews to onboarding and policy support – all while feeding insights on talent pipelines to leadership. Procurement and supply chain: AI monitors suppliers, predicts bottlenecks, flags compliance issues, and initiates corrective actions automatically.

AI monitors suppliers, predicts bottlenecks, flags compliance issues, and initiates corrective actions automatically. Finance and operations: AI reconciles accounts, detects anomalies, generates reports, and coordinates with other departments to accelerate decision-making.

Enterprise-wide orchestration isn’t just about automating tasks; it’s about building an interconnected, intelligent operational network where AI augments human capability at scale, creating measurable business outcomes across the organisation.

First Technology: Bridging the AI adoption gap

Technology alone isn’t enough to ensure you get to that point. High-quality, accessible data, change management frameworks, and compliance safeguards are essential for scaling AI initiatives effectively.

That’s where we step in.

As a trusted technology partner to South African business and those abroad, offering deep experience in automation, AI, and Microsoft-aligned solutions, we are perfectly positioned to help enterprises move from piecemeal AI experiments to enterprise-scale adoption.

Our frameworks and local expertise ensure AI initiatives deliver measurable outcomes, whether it’s boosting efficiency, reducing busywork, or transforming how departments operate at their core.

Let’s get serious about intelligent automation

In a competitive and fast-moving market, companies that stop at surface-level automation risk falling behind.

Those that embrace AI strategically, connecting agents, orchestrating workflows, and adopting governance at scale – will be the ones setting the pace.

Partner with us to move beyond busywork and unlock the full potential of AI. Visit First Technology for more information.