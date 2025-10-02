Flex it, don’t stress it with Teljoy Rent to Own deals this October!  

October’s the calm before the silly-season storm, and the perfect time to get festive-ready without the last-minute stress.

Whether you’re gearing up for summer hosting, refreshing your home, or upgrading the essentials before the year-end chaos hits, Teljoy has you covered with flexible, affordable, Rent To Own deals made for real life.

And the best part? No upfront cost. No long-term commitment. No stress. Just smarter shopping, from start to finish.

Learn how Rent to Own works →

Why Teljoy?

Because big purchases shouldn’t come with big pressure.

At Teljoy, we believe in month-to-month freedom, built-in benefits, and no unexpected costs down the line. It’s ownership… on your terms.

Here’s what you get with Teljoy:

No upfront costs – ever

– ever Cancel anytime – no strings attached

– no strings attached Swap, upgrade or downgrade – as life changes, your stuff can too

– as life changes, your stuff can too Month-to-month payments – pay only for the time you use

– pay only for the time you use Risk cover and repairs included – we handle the hiccups

– we handle the hiccups TV licence included – no extra admin

– no extra admin FREE delivery – even on the big, bulky stuff

It’s the easiest way to prep your home for summer and save your sanity at the same time. Not sure how it works? Check it out here – EASY!

October Deals You Don’t Want to Miss

From TVs to fridges, washing machines to baby gear – October brings a fresh batch of limited-time deals that are light on your wallet and big on value. Shop our October Deals here!

Hisense & Sensibility – Big Value, Bigger Style

From binge-watch mode to after-dinner clean-up, Hisense has your home covered.

The 75″ Smart QLED TV transforms your lounge into a cinema with bold, immersive visuals, while the 13 Place Grey Dishwasher takes the post-meal mess off your plate – literally!

With Teljoy, your TV licence is included, so you can watch, stream, and chill without the admin.

Upgrade the smart way with Hisense from R229 per month, and Rent To Own with no upfront fuss.

Defy the Ordinary – Power That Works Overtime

Make light work of the weekly reset with appliances built to handle more.

The 10/7kg SteamCure Washer/Dryer takes laundry day to spa-day levels with gentle steam care, while the 555L Side-by-Side Fridge/Freezer keeps things cool with water-on-tap and serious storage space.

And with Teljoy’s risk cover and maintenance included, you’re always covered… Even when life gets messy.

Choose Defy and let your home do the heavy lifting from R219 per month.

LG Living – Sound, Speed and Smart Heating

Let LG turn every night into movie night (with snacks, of course).

The 42CH Home Theatre System fills your space with rich, booming sound, while the 56L Black & Silver Solo Microwave keeps the popcorn poppin’ and the leftovers hot.

Teljoy’s month-to-month model means you’re free to upgrade or switch it up, no questions asked.

Level up your entertainment zone with LG from R269 per month – the flexible way.

Cooler Kitchens, Fresher Starts – with Bennett Read

From quick weekday bites to full-on weekend feasts, these kitchen heroes keep you ready.

The 42L Microwave speeds things up when you’re short on time, while the Onyx Metal Side-by-Side Fridge/Freezer adds serious storage and serious style to your kitchen.

With FREE delivery on every item (even the big, bulky ones), Teljoy handles the logistics, so you don’t have to.

Bring home bold Bennett Read essentials – delivered right to your door from R229 per month.

Sweet Dreams, Spring Edition – Eden Beds

Say goodbye to sagging springs and hello to supportive sleep.

The Eden Trio Queen Base Set brings luxury cushioning to your evenings, while the Eden Uno Double keeps it clean, comfy, and uncomplicated.

With Teljoy, you can cancel anytime – so your comfort is never a commitment.

Wake up refreshed from R329 on an Eden bed, no strings attached.

Hello Teljoy Baby Essentials!

Parenthood is all about change – and Teljoy helps you keep up without the chaos.

The Bambino Sweet Dreams LX Travel Cot makes sleepovers (and midday naps) simple, the Joie Litetrax 4 Travel System gets you from A to B with ease, and the Chelino Atlantis 360 Car Seat keeps your little one safe, snug, and spinning through every growth spurt.

With FREE delivery (even on the big, bulky baby gear), Teljoy makes new-parent life just a little bit lighter. Rent baby travel systems, car seats and camp cots from R199 per month!

Start your baby journey with smoother rides, sounder sleep, and a whole lot less stress.

Year-End Solutions, Sorted

Each deal comes with all the Teljoy perks above, and zero upfront cost. That means you can order what you need today, and only pay month-to-month for the time you actually have your stuff.

So, whether you’re upgrading your lounge, sorting the kitchen, or welcoming a new little human into your home – now’s the time to make your move.

Drive into 2026 in a Suzuki Swift – On Us

Yes, really. We’re giving away a whole car.

Every Teljoy rental from 1 July to 31 December 2025 automatically enters you into the draw to WIN a brand-new Suzuki Swift.

No hoops. No hidden terms.

Already started renting since July this year? You’re already in.

This is your chance to start the new year behind the wheel of something shiny – all thanks to the smartest way to shop.

Start renting today and secure your spot in the draw.

R500 Cash + Extra Entries When You Refer

Want to double your chances of driving off in that Swift? Bring a friend along for the ride.

When you refer someone to Teljoy and they sign up, you’ll pocket:

R500 cold hard CASH

Another entry into the Suzuki Swift giveaway

The bragging rights of introducing them to smarter shopping

There’s no limit! Refer five friends, that’s R2,500 cash, and five extra chances to win.

Refer a friend now →

Why Wait? October’s Your Month

Skip the panic. Skip the queues. Skip the “I’ll do it later.”

Lock in your upgrades now and cruise through the rest of the year stress-free.

This October, shop smart with Teljoy.

Start Renting → https://www.teljoy.co.za