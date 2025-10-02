MAZIV-Vodacom transaction marks new era for fibre connectivity in South Africa

The Vodacom-MAZIV transaction, recently approved by the Competition Commission and now pending ICASA’s approval, marks a significant milestone for South Africa’s telecommunications sector.

For MAZIV, it is the start of an accelerated effort to place communities, inclusivity and growth at the centre of the country’s digital economy.

MAZIV has always been committed to building a digitally inclusive future for South Africa. This transaction strengthens that commitment by enabling broader access to reliable high-speed fibre in historically underserved communities.

“By April, we expect to be operating at full speed,” said MAZIV CEO Dietlof Mare.

Transforming South Africa’s digital landscape

MAZIV and its fibre infrastructure are already playing a key role in digital transformation. While the fibre industry’s initial network rollout focused on South Africa’s high-LSM areas, MAZIV’s priority is to ensure that low-income and working-class households have access to affordable and reliable broadband options.

This is critical for South Africa’s economic and social growth – and as the leading player in this movement, including through its Vuma Reach and Vuma Key offerings, MAZIV takes its responsibility to digital transformation seriously.

From unlocking job creation and entrepreneurship opportunities, to supporting public infrastructure through initiatives like the Vuma Fibre to Schools programme, which currently connects over 950 schools, MAZIV’s fibre infrastructure is the heartbeat of South African growth.

According to Mare, the company is ramping up fibre rollouts in the areas that need them most using existing working capital. This reinforces that MAZIV’s public-interest programmes are not new or conditional; they are integral to its strategy – enabling data in abundance through uncapped, affordable access. The transaction amplifies these efforts, ensuring they reach more communities and sectors across the country.

“The challenge for us is how to get affordable connectivity in the hands of everyone in South Africa,” said Mare.

As the transaction, moves closer to completion, MAZIV remains focused on the bigger picture of revitalising South Africa’s telecoms sector, expanding digital inclusion, and driving socio-economic development through its infrastructure leadership strategic partnerships.

Collaboration is key

MAZIV values the constructive engagements with the Competition Commission throughout the merger transaction process.

As part of the transaction agreement, MAZIV has committed to supporting several critical projects that are in the public interest. These include providing free Internet access to schools, creating thousands of jobs, and rolling out fibre to underserved townships.

All of this was already part of MAZIV’s existing vision and represents an alignment between the Competition Commission and MAZIV on the importance of digital transformation in South Africa.

Overall, MAZIV’s message is clear, as articulated by Mare: “We believe in connecting in South Africa, and then changing lives.”

