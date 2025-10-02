Leaders Unscripted, a transformative podcast series presented by EY, is coming soon.

This series will focus on how technology and innovation are playing a major role in the business sector.

The series is presented by the industry-leading professional services company EY, which provides valuable insights and quality services that build trust and confidence in capital markets and economies across the world.

It is hosting this podcast series as part of its commitment to playing a critical role in building a better working world for South Africans.

The Leaders Unscripted interviews will be hosted by Aki Anastasiou, Michael Avery, and Alishia Seckam.

These respected journalists will facilitate discussions with top business leaders on the role technology and innovation is playing in the working world.

If you are a business decision-maker, this podcast series is a must-watch.

Watch the series

Interviews from the Leaders Unscripted series will be spread across MyBroadband, BusinessTech, and Daily Investor.

They will also be shared on these websites’ YouTube and Facebook pages.

Don’t miss out on EY’s exciting new transformative podcast series, Leaders Unscripted.

Watch the trailer for the new series, below.