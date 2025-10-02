Bridging the gap between cybersecurity and physical security in South Africa

October’s Cybersecurity Awareness Month presents an ideal opportunity for South African businesses to review existing security measures and consider how they might be improved.

Cybersecurity risks are becoming more advanced and sophisticated worldwide.

The rise of generative AI and intelligent social engineering strategies is exposing new vulnerabilities in everyday systems, with 72% of organisations believing risks have increased in recent years.

South African businesses face unique challenges, ranging from infrastructural and financial constraints to a 14% year-over-year increase in cyber-attacks nationwide.

In addition, a 2024 report found as many as 63% of cybersecurity roles in the nation are partially or fully unfilled.

The importance of security convergence

As the digital and physical worlds become more interconnected, businesses are afforded new opportunities to merge previously siloed technologies.

This practice, known as security convergence, is instrumental in bridging the gap between cyber and physical security.

In a converged security environment, physical and cybersecurity solutions are controlled and managed within a unified, integrated platform.

Stakeholders are empowered to consider how changes made to aspects of one system could expose vulnerabilities in the other, promoting knowledge-sharing and skill development across both physical and cybersecurity practices.

Security convergence is becoming increasingly important as physical security technologies become more advanced.

Modern security devices like cameras and access control systems leverage intelligent analytics, AI and cloud management features to improve awareness and speed up threat responses, but their reliance on web connectivity can expose vulnerabilities.

By taking a converged approach to security, leaders can benefit from smart technologies while minimising cyber-risks.

At the same time, they can help teams experienced in physical security understand more about contemporary cybersecurity risks, best practices and trends.

The benefits of converged security systems

64% of surveyed South African companies agree that shortages in dedicated cybersecurity roles are creating more cyber threats, leaving local businesses exposed to targeted attacks.

Pursuing internal security convergence enables businesses to upskill existing security teams in the field of cybersecurity while equally strengthening responses to physical security risks.

The benefits of security convergence include:

Improved threat detection: In an integrated system, suspicious activities can be observed in real-time across both practices, helping to address threats proactively.

In an integrated system, suspicious activities can be observed in real-time across both practices, helping to address threats proactively. Faster incident responses: Real-time communication between cyber and physical security systems enables teams to enact swifter, better-informed incident responses.

Real-time communication between cyber and physical security systems enables teams to enact swifter, better-informed incident responses. Streamlined management: By providing teams with a holistic view of all active security systems, businesses can reduce the complexity of day-to-day security management.

By providing teams with a holistic view of all active security systems, businesses can reduce the complexity of day-to-day security management. Reduced operational costs: Integrating both practices helps to reduce bloat and promote streamlined system management, often resulting in lower operational costs.

Integrating both practices helps to reduce bloat and promote streamlined system management, often resulting in lower operational costs. Strengthened security posture: With a holistic view of all security systems and measures it becomes easier to perform comprehensive risk assessments and audits.

Efforts to pursue security convergence can help South African businesses address growing cybersecurity concerns while equally enhancing physical security responses.

In addition, businesses position themselves to make effective use of cutting-edge security technologies.

Core technologies in a converged security system

To successfully build a converged security system and bridge the gap between cyber and physical security, business leaders must leverage a few important technologies and devices.

Unified management platforms

To effectively manage a converged security system, leaders must combine the operation of all physical and cybersecurity technologies within a unified management platform.

An ideal solution will enable operators to link access control, video security, intrusion detection and cybersecurity systems in a centralized platform that can be accessed by operators remotely.

Smart security cameras

Smart security cameras like the Avigilon H6A Dual Head leverage AI-powered analytics to keep operators informed of suspicious motion and sounds consistent with threats.

When connected to a unified management platform, teams can receive real-time alerts and view feeds remotely, with dual camera sensors providing maximal coverage over target areas.

Access control systems

Intelligent access control systems help to prevent unauthorized access events by securing high-risk areas behind traceable credentials.

Avigilon access control solutions can work in tandem with our video security systems to improve situational awareness.

Users can visually verify access events and review logs remotely from an integrated management platform.

Intelligent analytics solutions

AI analytics solutions empower operators to identify and respond to potential threats across both physical and cyber environments, supporting prompt responses and informed decision-making across converged security systems.

Solutions can also be used to monitor network traffic across digital platforms to address suspicious user activity and combat cyber-attacks.

A proactive approach to physical and cybersecurity

Working with a trusted third-party vendor like Avigilon can help South African businesses bridge the gap between cyber and physical security.

By developing a converged security system built using proactive components designed to work in unison, leaders can improve awareness and address complex threats swiftly across cyber and physical environments.