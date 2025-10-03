MyBroadband Best Speed Index Award for 2025 – Herotel claims first place

Herotel is the winner of the MyBroadband Best Speed Index Award for 2025 thanks to its stellar services and focus on customer satisfaction.

This award is selected based on thorough research conducted by MyBroadband using its Speed Test app, which provides data on an ISP’s download and upload speeds as well as latency and jitter.

Using this app, thousands of speed tests were conducted, and using this data, Herotel was found to be the top performer.

This, combined with its excellent reputation for first-rate customer service, makes Herotel the deserving winner of the MyBroadband Best Speed Index Award for 2025.

One of many awards

Winning the MyBroadband Best Speed Index Award for 2025 is a notable achievement, but it is not the only recognition Herotel has earned thanks to its focus on quality.

Herotel also boasts over 100,000 five-star customer ratings since it launched its QContact support and communication platform.

These ratings were gathered from those who were experiencing issues, showing how excellent Herotel’s customer service is for those who are facing challenges.

Herotel has also enjoyed considerable growth in recent years, driven by its excellent customer service.

It now boasts over 300,000 fixed broadband customers, translating to over 14 million users accessing the internet with Herotel’s fibre and wireless infrastructure.

Along with this, Herotel’s infrastructure now covers over 500 towns, cities, and suburbs, positioning it as a key connectivity provider – in even underserved areas.

A key reason for this is its focus on affordable services that provide symmetrical download and upload speeds for consistent performance.

For example, its 50Mbps symmetrical uncapped fibre line is available for only R609, which is one of the lowest prices in South Africa for such an offering.

Thanks to this focus on affordable quality, as well as its excellent customer service, Herotel is the deserving winner of the MyBroadband Best Speed Index Award for 2025.

Click here to learn more about Herotel.