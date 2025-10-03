Saving lives through platelet donation with SANBS

The South African National Blood Service (SANBS) plays a vital role in ensuring that patients across the country have access to safe blood and blood products.

Among these, platelet donations are some of the most critical, providing hope and healing to patients facing life-threatening conditions.

Platelets are small, disc-shaped cells in our blood that help prevent excessive bleeding by forming clots.

They are essential for patients with blood disorders, those undergoing cancer treatment, trauma victims, and individuals undergoing major surgeries such as open-heart procedures or organ transplants.

For cancer patients in particular, platelet transfusions are often a lifeline, helping them combat dangerously low platelet counts caused by chemotherapy.

How it works

Unlike a standard blood donation, platelet donation is done through a process called apheresis platelet donation (or plateletpheresis).

During this procedure, blood is drawn from the donor, passed through a specialised machine that separates the platelets, and then safely returns the remaining components (plasma and red cells) to the donor.

This allows for a higher concentration of platelets to be collected than from whole blood donations, ensuring maximum impact for patients in need.

Eligible donors are individuals aged 18 to 65, in good health, and weighing at least 55kg.

Platelets can be donated every 14 days, making it possible for regular donors to have an extraordinary impact.

After donation, platelets are tested and sent to hospitals, where they are typically transfused within three days due to their short five-day shelf life.

This creates a constant demand for donors.

Who benefits from platelet donations

The patients who benefit from platelet donations are diverse:

Cancer patients who need platelets to prevent life-threatening bleeding during treatment.

Surgery and trauma patients who rely on platelets to replace those lost through excessive bleeding.

Patients with blood disorders or transplants who depend on transfusions to maintain active, healthy lives.

Donating platelets is safe and closely monitored by skilled healthcare professionals, ensuring your comfort and well-being.

Each procedure uses sterile, single-use needles and equipment to ensure donor safety.

Most donors feel fine after donation, though mild side effects such as light-headedness may occur.

While all blood types are welcome, SANBS encourages individuals with types A and AB to prioritise platelet donations.

Make a difference

With every donation, donors give cancer patients strength, trauma victims a chance to recover, and transplant patients a renewed lease on life.

Through platelet donation, South Africans can make a profound difference – one donation and one life at a time.

Click here to find your closest Platelet Donor Centre.