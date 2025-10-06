Next-Generation Data Warehousing for the AI Era

BITanium, a leading data and analytics solutions provider, and an IBM Gold partner, is proud to announce its launch of the new IBM Netezza, as part of their solution set.

IBM Netezza is a cloud-native enterprise data warehouse designed to meet the pressing needs of modern organisations navigating the era of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML).

With the explosive rise of generative AI and the race to unlock its potential, enterprises are discovering that their most valuable asset – data – has never been more critical.

Yet, managing data at petabyte or even exabyte scale across hybrid environments has never been more complex.

The next generation IBM Netezza is available On Premises or as SaaS on AWS and Azure, this redefines how enterprises unify, govern, and scale their data for analytics and AI workloads at speed.

Breaking Down Barriers in Data and AI

Historically, organisations have faced siloed data systems, costly ETL-heavy pipelines, and fragmented tools that slowed time-to-insight. These barriers limited their ability to leverage AI effectively and introduced risks around governance and compliance.

The new IBM Netezza solves these challenges by combining the performance of a modern data warehouse with the openness and flexibility of a lakehouse.

Through native integration with IBM watsonx.data™ and support for open formats like Apache Iceberg, Parquet, and ORC, enterprises can now eliminate duplication, share a single governed copy of data across systems, and run workloads seamlessly across hybrid cloud environments.

“AI is only as powerful as the data that fuels it,” says [Kein Mc Kerr, BITanium].

“With IBM Netezza, we are empowering our customers to unify their data foundation, remove friction from analytics, and deliver AI-ready insights at unprecedented scale. This is the future of enterprise data management.”

Built for the Demands of Generative AI

Modern AI applications demand more than just speed—they require trusted, governed, and scalable data access.

IBM Netezza is optimised for retrieval-augmented generation (RAG), enabling enterprises to anchor large language models (LLMs) in trusted business data, reducing hallucinations and delivering accurate, explainable insights.

Key features include:

Zero-ETL Integration : Run analytics and AI workloads without costly and time-consuming data movement.

: Run analytics and AI workloads without costly and time-consuming data movement. Elastic Scaling : AI-powered workload elasticity ensures efficiency and cost predictability.

: AI-powered workload elasticity ensures efficiency and cost predictability. Open Architecture : Support for Iceberg, Parquet, and ORC ensures interoperability and freedom from vendor lock-in.

: Support for Iceberg, Parquet, and ORC ensures interoperability and freedom from vendor lock-in. Multi-Engine Flexibility : Pair the right workload with the right engine – Presto, Spark, Netezz – at the right cost.

: Pair the right workload with the right engine – Presto, Spark, Netezz – at the right cost. SaaS Deployment: Available on AWS and Azure, with frictionless upgrades across hybrid cloud.

With these capabilities, enterprises can modernise legacy Hadoop deployments, optimise data warehouse costs, and confidently deliver AI-driven innovation.

A Unified Data Foundation for AI Success

IBM Netezza is more than a warehouse, it’s part of an open, trusted data ecosystem powered by IBM watsonx. Together with watsonx.ai for model building and watsonx.governance for compliance, enterprises can:

Discover and enrich data using natural language—no SQL required.

Manage governance, lineage, and observability across all data pipelines.

Store, search, and query vector embeddings to support next-generation AI use cases.

Run all workloads—analytics, business intelligence, and AI—on a single, unified platform.

This architecture ensures enterprises are not just keeping pace with AI but leading the charge in harnessing it for competitive advantage.

The Call to Action: Book Your Trial Today

BITanium are inviting enterprises to experience Netezza first-hand. With a limited time trial offer, organisations can see how Netezza transforms their data architecture, eliminates silos, and accelerate AI initiatives.

“Data leaders today are under immense pressure to deliver AI-driven value at speed,” added Kevin.

“With this trial, we are giving them the chance to experience what a truly unified, governed, and scalable data platform feels like – so they can focus on innovation, not integration.”

Availability

IBM Netezza is now available as a fully managed SaaS offering on AWS and Azure, or as software for on-premises deployments. Enterprises can seamlessly integrate with existing systems and modernise without risk or disruption.

About BITanium

BITanium is a specialist in data and analytics solutions, helping enterprises modernise architectures, unlock insights, and drive business transformation. As an IBM Gold partner, BITanium delivers next-generation capabilities in data warehousing, data lakehouse integration, and AI adoption.

For more information on BITanium and IBM Netezza, click here.