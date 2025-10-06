Why Afrihost is MyBroadband’s top ISP and Hosting Provider

Afrihost recently achieved a notable double victory in the prestigious 2025 MyBroadband Awards, securing both ISP of the Year and Hosting Provider of the Year.

These accolades are determined by a rigorous evaluation process that assesses several key factors, including the breadth of services offered, customer satisfaction scores, and service quality.

MyBroadband conducted a comprehensive review of South Africa’s premier ISPs and hosting companies using these metrics to determine which company was the best in the country.

Afrihost outpaced the competition in both fields.

It is particularly noteworthy that this marks the third consecutive year Afrihost has been named ISP of the Year.

This remarkable streak demonstrates Afrihost’s unwavering commitment to setting the standard for the South African internet service industry.

Dominant hosting provider

Afrihost’s roots trace back to 1999, when it was originally founded as a hosting provider.

It quickly gained prominence by introducing solutions priced at nearly half the cost of its rivals.

This competitive offering was instrumental in democratising access to professional hosting services for a larger segment of the South African population.

This strategic innovation immediately positioned the company as a disruptive force within South Africa’s digital ecosystem – a status it continues to uphold today.

ISP excellence – over a decade of expansion

Afrihost’s entry into the ISP landscape a decade later was revolutionary.

Upholding the competitive structure of its hosting solutions, it primarily offered DSL packages that were vastly more accessible and affordable than any existing options.

As a result, Afrihost’s entry into the ISP market was met with immediate success and widespread market disruption.

Building on this successful foundation, Afrihost significantly broadened its portfolio to encompass fibre, fixed LTE, fixed 5G, ADSL, and mobile internet solutions.

Every one of these solutions was meticulously developed and refined based on extensive research and direct feedback concerning the specific desires and requirements of South African consumers.

This customer-centric approach has firmly established Afrihost as the foremost ISP in South Africa.

Market perception leader

Afrihost’s leadership extends beyond service quality and customer satisfaction into how it is perceived by the media.

According to a Press Pulse online media sentiment report in 2025, Afrihost ranked top among major independent ISPs.

This achievement, based on an AI system measuring positive, neutral, and negative articles in top-tier South African business publications, highlights the company’s superior and effective media strategy compared to rivals.

It is this spirit of innovation and dedication to customer excellence that makes Afrihost a genuinely deserving recipient of the 2025 MyBroadband Awards for ISP of the Year and Hosting Provider of the Year.

Click here to learn more about Afrihost’s products and services.