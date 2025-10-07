Tokenised stocks: Owning the world’s most valuable companies just got easier

Imagine owning a slice of Tesla or Apple from your phone — without needing offshore brokerage accounts, costly currency conversions or complicated paperwork. For most South Africans, that’s always felt impossible.

Not anymore.

Altify removes these barriers with tokenised stocks, making it possible for anyone to own the world’s most exciting companies in just a few taps — simple, secure, and starting from only R150 / $10.

What Are Tokenised Stocks?

At their core, tokenised stocks are digital versions of real-world shares, created and secured on the blockchain — real equities, but in a digital form you can trade and move around as easily as crypto.

Each stock token represents a real share in a company like Tesla, Microsoft, or an ETF like the S&P 500. These tokens are fully backed 1:1 by the actual shares, which are held safely by licensed, regulated custodians.

Tokenised stocks track the same price as the underlying share but because they’re issued on blockchain rails they settle instantly and can be traded 24/7, giving you faster access and “Buying one US share can cost thousands of rands,” explains Brett Hope Robertson, Head of Investments at Cape Town based investment platform Altify (FSP 52727).

“Then, if you sell, you wait two days for your money to clear, and you can only trade during US market hours. Tokenised stocks fix all of that. They settle instantly, trade 24/7, and you can buy a small fraction of a share. It’s simply a better way to access global markets.”

But Are They Real Stocks?

Yes — tokenised stocks are “real” in the sense that each one is fully backed 1:1 by the actual share. If a Tesla token exists, it’s because a real Tesla share is held safely behind it.

That said, they’re not exactly the same as owning shares through a traditional broker. You don’t get shareholder rights like voting, corporate action participation, or direct access to company information.

Dividends may also be passed through differently — sometimes as stablecoins or token adjustments, depending on the issuer.

Here’s what matters: if your investing goal is to benefit from a company’s growth, diversify your portfolio, or hedge against currency risk — tokenised stocks give you all of that, with far lower barriers and instant access.

Get Started With Just R150

One of the biggest barriers to global investing has always been cost. A single Microsoft share can trade for over R10,000. That’s out of reach for most people.

Tokenised stocks change the rules:

You can invest as little as R150 and buy fractions of a share instead of the whole thing.

and buy fractions of a share instead of the whole thing. No stock or ETF is too expensive. Invest what you can afford, when you can afford it.

This means you can diversify faster, spread your money across world-class companies, and build wealth on your terms — no matter where you start.

Why This All Matters for South Africans

Here’s the truth: most South Africans have simply never had fair access to global markets.

In the U.S., 62% of individuals invest in stocks, while in South Africa, it’s only 14%.

That 48% gap isn’t because South Africans don’t want to invest — it’s because access has always been blocked by high costs, paperwork, and offshore hurdles.

Tokenised stocks remove these barriers, giving anyone with internet connection the ability to start small, and build real wealth.

But for South Africans access isn’t just about participation. It’s also about the investments themselves.

Local South African equities have drastically underperformed their U.S. equivalents, meaning South Africans don’t just need access to any stocks they need access to future-focused stocks from the world’s largest economy.

If you had invested R10,000 in the S&P 500 ten years ago, today it would be worth R52,405.68 (+424.06%). The same R10,000 invested in the JSE Top 40 would be just R23,109.60 (+131.10%).

Crucially, that +424.06% S&P 500 return is a combination of two factors:

The growth of the US companies themselves, and The steady depreciation of the Rand.

While the world’s fastest-growing companies like Microsoft, Google (now known as Alphabet), Meta, Tesla and Nvidia delivered powerful returns, a significant portion of the total gain came from holding a US dollar-denominated asset as the rand weakened.

Tokenised stocks don’t just give you access to the top companies, they also provide a vital hedge against currency erosion. You build wealth from market growth and protect it from the rand’s decline, all in one investment.

By opening the door to U.S. markets, tokenised stocks give South Africans the same growth opportunities enjoyed by investors in New York, London, or Hong Kong.

Beyond Stocks: The Future of Tokenisation

Tokenised stocks are only the beginning. The same technology is opening the door to invest in other valuable categories such as real estate, bonds, commodities, private debt (credit), and even art.

These assets that being tokenised are collectively called real-world assets (RWAs) — a term you can expect to see a lot more of as we enter the mainstream era of blockchain adoption.

Imagine a portfolio where your Tesla shares sit next to your tokenised gold, real estate, and Bitcoin — all in one app, all fractional, all tradable 24/7.

For everyday South Africans, it means:

More choice across high value assets.

More ways to diversify.

More control over your wealth.

Where Can I Buy Tokenised Stocks?

You don’t need an offshore broker or piles of paperwork — you can buy tokenised stocks directly in the Altify app.

Altify (FSP 53289) is a Cape Town–based tokenised investment platform backed by JSE-listed Sabvest, 54 Collective, and global investors. Through their mobile and web app, South Africans can access tokenised stocks, commodities, 11% yielding USD private credit, crypto, and ETF-style Crypto Bundles.

Altify makes tokenised investing seamless:

Buy/Sell in ZAR or USDT — no forex headaches, no delays.

— no forex headaches, no delays. Institutional-grade custody via Fireblocks — your assets are protected to the highest standard.

— your assets are protected to the highest standard. One platform, all assets — manage crypto, fiat, stablecoins, commodities, private credit, and tokenised stocks in a single view.

— manage crypto, fiat, stablecoins, commodities, private credit, and tokenised stocks in a single view. Smart liquidity routing — Altify sources the best available price across multiple investing venues, so you always get fair execution.

With Altify, investing in the world’s most exciting companies is as easy as shopping online.

Want to Invest in Tokenised Stocks Fee Free?

Here’s how to get started with Altify’s fee free offer:

1. Sign Up

Download the Altify mobile app (Apple or Android) or sign up online and verify your account.

2. Fund Your Account

Deposit at least R150 via bank or the equivalent via crypto transfer.

3. Invest

Buy any tokenised stocks and enjoy fee free purchases.

Click here to learn more about Altify.

For more details, please see our fee free terms and conditions.

Risk Disclosure

Altify SA Capital (Pty) Ltd (FSP 52727) and Altify SA DAS (Pty) Ltd (FSP 53289) are both authorised financial services providers (FSPs).

This article is provided solely for informational purposes. The opinions expressed herein do not constitute investment advice or recommendations, nor should they be regarded as such. This document does not represent an offer to buy or sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell, any of the investments mentioned.

Altify operates as a brokerage service facilitating the reception and transmission of crypto asset orders, without providing investment advice or personalised recommendations. While Altify advocates for the broader accessibility of tokenised stocks, they may not be suitable for every investor.

It is important to consider your investment goals, experience level, and seek independent financial advice where necessary. Altify strongly recommends conducting comprehensive research before investing in tokenised stocks.

Investors are solely responsible for their own investment decisions. Considering the high volatility associated with tokenised stocks, please evaluate your financial circumstances carefully before engaging in transactions. Tokenised stocks carry a high risk, with potential for both significant gains and losses. Investing in tokenised stocks may lead to a total loss of capital.

Past performance is not indicative of future results, and returns cannot be guaranteed as cryptocurrency values fluctuate based on market supply and demand. Do not invest more than you can afford to lose and seek professional guidance if you are unsure about the suitability of a cryptocurrency investment for your specific situation.

Please refer to the General Risk Disclosures and Crypto Risk Disclosures on Altify’s website for more information. Investments should only be undertaken by individuals who fully understand these risks.

Click here to learn more about Altify.