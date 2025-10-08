A toolbox for your internet

We’ve all been in a situation where something needs fixing, but you don’t have the equipment to do the job. That’s why a full toolbox, with all the necessary tools, is an asset wherever you go!

When it comes to Internet, Afrihost has the tools for any situation you find yourself in.

The base of operations

Afrihost believes in delivering Pure Internet Joy, and pride themselves on having a good base for all their products to shine.

They deliver a client-first experience by cutting out the nonsense when it comes to Internet service.

At Afrihost there are no complicated contracts and no hidden fees – so the client is in complete control.

Support at Afrihost is also a priority – whether a client is looking for help over Whatsapp, email or social media, there is always someone ready to assist.

By prioritising the client experience, Afrihost makes sure all the tools they provide are in good condition and effective!

Their dedication to the client experience has made Afrihost the recipient of 7 MyBroadband ISP of the Year awards (the most wins by any ISP) and 5 Ask Africa Category awards, among many others.

The Afrihost toolbox

Just like the perfect toolbox, Afrihost has a solution to every internet need you might have. Afrihost Pure Fibre and Pure Wireless is ideal for connecting your home, business or school to the internet.

For internet on the go, look no further than AirMobile to keep you connected. There are options for everyone!

For clients who like to get the VIP treatment, Afrihost Max is the way to go – priority support and always on internet (thanks to backup power and LTE switchover in case of Fibre outages) make sure Afrihost Max clients always have access to Pure Internet Joy.

Power tools for your business

Afrihost has great tools for individuals as well as businesses! Need a website? Afrihost has you covered with Hosting services, from domains to personalised email addresses.

They can even design and update your website with Afridesign! With Afrihost’s VoIP services, you can make sure your business is professional, easily contacted and connected at all times!

If you have a need, Afrihost has the tool for you. You can have a look in the Afrihost toolbox to find the perfect solution for your needs!

*Ts&Cs apply. E&OE. For full product details and terms, visit https://www.afrihost.com.