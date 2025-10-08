HPE ProLiant Gen11 and Gen12 servers – 75% performance increase and 65% power savings

HPE’s newest-generation ProLiant servers, including the HPE ProLiant Gen11 and the HPE ProLiant Compute Gen12 – are the best upgrade option for companies dissatisfied with their existing, outdated servers.

Servers form a key part of any organisation’s operations in 2025, but many companies still use servers that are outdated, inefficient, and unsecure.

Upgrading these servers is essential for ensuring your company remains competitive while eliminating increasing organisational risks like hardware failure and cybercrime.

Here’s why HPE’s modern ProLiant servers are the best way to do this.

Next-generation performance

The most obvious issue with older servers is their inferior performance and reduced energy efficiency.

This is a double-blow: Many older servers take more valuable time to perform complex tasks, while also costing you more money in electricity costs.

If your organisation is still running these sub-par servers, you are therefore bleeding both time and money – not to mention the likelihood of increased maintenance costs down the road.

The HPE ProLiant Gen11 and HPE ProLiant Compute Gen12 servers have been purpose-built to solve all of these challenges.

They deliver next-generation performance with improved cooling efficiency, allowing the servers to run more intensive applications faster and more affordably.

Both ProLiant series deliver up to 7:1 server consolidation, 65% power savings, and 41% better performance per watt compared to the older Gen10.1 servers.

These upgrades also optimise the servers for modern use cases – everything from virtualisation to AI automation – which is critical for forward-thinking companies.

An example of this is that both server lines come with HPE Compute Ops Management (COM), which automates operations and reduces server management time by up to 75%.

Additional features such as predictive insights, faster firmware updates, and energy tracking are also included, simplifying workflows and improving sustainability reporting.

Security upgrades

As more industries go digital, cybercrime has become a major concern, and the new HPE servers have been built to solve this challenge.

The HPE ProLiant Gen11 and HPE ProLiant Compute Gen12 servers have industry-leading silicon-level security courtesy of HPE Integrated Lights Out (iLO), and leverage HPE’s Silicon Root of Trust to protect against unauthorised firmware modifications.

This allows the servers to natively defend your critical data and processes against modern cybercrime strategies and even emerging quantum risks, protecting your key infrastructure for years to come.

Built-in security and lifecycle protections complete this suite of defences and position HPE servers as the benchmark for secure and efficient servers.

Where to buy

The HPE ProLiant Gen11 and HPE ProLiant Compute Gen12 servers are available from Tarsus Distribution, a leading South African distributor and reseller of technology equipment.

Tarsus Distribution represents many leading global hardware, software, and information security brands, and its extensive experience makes it the ideal partner for upgrading your servers with HPE.

Click here to enquire with Tarsus Distribution about HPE ProLiant servers.