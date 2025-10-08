ZTE hosts Global Summit and User Congress 2025 under theme “Expanding Intelligence, Creating Possibilities”

ZTE Corporation, a global leading provider of integrated information and communication technology solutions, hosted the Global Summit & User Congress 2025 in Milan, Italy on October 6-7 under the theme “Expanding Intelligence, Creating Possibilities.”

The event hosted over 500 global ICT leaders, operators, partners, analysts, industry organizations, and innovators to explore the optimal path for integrating artificial and digital transformation.

Attendees discussed how to build a thriving ecosystem of digital-intelligent capabilities and limitless cooperation, and pursued diverse forces to reshape industries and drive social innovation.

Xu Ziyang, CEO of ZTE, opened the global summit with a keynote speech.

He pointed out that each generation of communications technology has served a clear, defining need.

Today, the imperative is AI and computing. ZTE will focus on its “Connectivity + Computing” strategy, accelerating the deployment and upgrades of AI infrastructure.

Through its open and full-stack platform, ZTE aims to drive deeper integration of AI with industry applications and everyday life – at both personal and household levels – making computing more accessible and applications more widespread.

Furthermore, in an era moving from bits to tokens, ZTE is committed to building intelligent network foundations, powering the future of computing, and partnering globally to co-create a new age of intelligence.

ZTE has also identified that the global digital economy is entering a fully intelligent era.

Guided by the vision “To Lead in Connectivity and Intelligent Computing, Enabling Communication and Trust Everywhere,” ZTE has showcased its latest achievements in connectivity and computing, industry empowerment, and creating a better intelligent life for families and consumers.

Connection upgrade: Network x AI bidirectional integration

In wireless networks, ZTE continues to lead in UBR and M-MIMO innovations, building ultra-simple, ultra-efficient, and green sites.

AI reshapes network capabilities, enhancing energy efficiency and O&M efficiency, with precise user experience guarantees.

This is driving 5G toward a shift from volume to value.

An AgentGuard demo on AIR RAN secured AI interactions, while AIR Net’s three engines were shown to have advanced to “Agentic Operation”.

For 5G-A, ISAC supports low-altitude economy and water management, while EasyOn private networks enable free-roam VR, media production, and embodied intelligent collaboration.

In the realm of core networks, ZTE unveiled its AI Core, upgrading its core network architecture with “Know How” for visualized experience and “Do So” for differentiated monetization.

This new AI Core aims to shift operators from “traffic-driven” to “experience-driven” models.

The AI Core also introduced Agentic Ops, a multi-agent framework (fault handling, complaint resolution, network change, and digital twin simulation) to advance from L3 to L4+ autonomy.

Computing power: full-stack advancement

ZTE showcased its full-stack intelligent computing solution, featuring a comprehensive range of general and AI servers – including the industry-focused AiCube all-in-one appliance – to build a high-performance computing foundation.

On the software side, it offers a navigational low-code AI platform and Co-Sight Agent Factory, lowering the barrier for AI model training and inference, and enabling pipeline-based, minute-level AI app development.

The upgraded Co-Sight Super Agent 2.0 topped the GAIA benchmark with 84.05 points.

For home scenarios: AI x Home

ZTE is pioneering wireline innovation with a focus on all-optical networks deeply integrated with AI, delivering an array of competitive solutions and products.

In the AI Home segment, revenue growth and ecosystem transformation are being achieved through technological upgrades and business model innovation in AI Wi-Fi 7 and AI media terminals.

Powered by core capabilities such as AI smart antenna, AI seamless roaming, and AI acceleration engine, AI Wi-Fi 7 enables a 50% increase in ARPU (Average Revenue per User) through layered operations, scenario-based packages, and ecosystem terminal combinations – ushering in a new era of smart home monetization.

AI media terminals have evolved from standalone TV boxes to full-scenario converged terminals.

The adoption of the lightweight hybrid model reduces cost by 30% and boosts ARPU by 20%, reshaping the large-screen smart ecosystem.

In the AI-optical Infrastructure segment, AI-optical access, AI HI-OTN, and AI HI-IPNet are strategically focused on cost reduction, efficient O&M, performance, and security, thereby strengthening the core competitiveness of the wireline network.

AI-optical access leverages Light PON and Light ODN to achieve 40% cost reduction across the entire lifecycle.

In scenarios where OLT is deployed closer to end users, the combination of OLT, multiplexer, splitter, and ONU enables end-to-end lightweight deployment, significantly improving broadband RoI (Return on Investment).

AI HI-OTN, centred on optical sensing and optical management and control, enables minute-level fault localization and boosts O&M efficiency by more than 10 times.

In high-volume data exchange scenarios, a single fiber supports up to 100T transmission, delivering substantial cost savings.

AI HI-IPNet, based on AI-native routers, achieves intelligent traffic awareness, improving transport efficiency by 50%.

It supports second-level anti-DDoS protection and dynamic energy savings of 17%, ensuring high-performance and secure service forwarding across metro and backbone network scenarios.

For consumers: AI for All

ZTE is accelerating its consumer-centric transformation, strategically focusing on the youth market with gaming as a key breakthrough point.

At this event, ZTE showcased the gaming smartphone nubia Neo series – a variety of stylish devices such as the nubia Air, Flip, Focus and more that cater to lifestyles of the youth.

This strategy has led to significant results, with international smartphone revenue growing by over 30% year-on-year in the first half of 2025.

Built around a diverse portfolio of AI devices, including smartphones, PCs, tablets, FWA&MBB, and wearables, ZTE is expanding AI’s reach while enhancing its intelligence.

The ZTE Devices booth features three main areas: gaming smartphone zone, lifestyle smartphone zone and world No.1 FWA & MBB zone empowered by the latest 5G-A and Wi-Fi 7 technologies, along with the debut of AI Pet Mochi in the overseas market, which will be a smarter, more proactive, and personalized emotional companion for everyone.

Additionally, ZTE also held several user congresses and launch events during the event, including ZTE Wireless User Congress, ZTE Wired User Congress, ZTE Intelligent Computing User Congress, and ZTE Devices User Congress.

In addition to showcasing its technological innovation achievements in all aspects, ZTE has unveiled its Pre6G GigaMIMO solution and ZTE Co-Sight Super Agent overseas for the first time, demonstrating its technological innovation achievements and exploring the digital and intelligent future with global partners.

The digital economy has moved beyond simple connectivity into a new phase where networks and computing power are deeply integrated and develop in tandem.

This marks a comprehensive upgrade in value creation models.

ZTE will actively embrace this transformation and continue to advance its “Connectivity + Computing” strategy, centred on full-stack innovation.

Working with partners worldwide, ZTE aims to drive continuous breakthroughs across connectivity, intelligent computing, ecosystems, and terminal devices, injecting strong momentum into technological innovation and the evolution of industry ecosystems.

Click here for more information about ZTE Global Summit & User Congress 2025.