Driving economic growth and advancing financial inclusion through cross-border payments

Southern Africa’s economic potential rests on its ability to connect.

While trade agreements and policy reforms are laying the groundwork, the real test lies in whether people and businesses can move money seamlessly across borders.

For too long, cross-border payments in Africa have been slow, costly, and fragmented, creating barriers that affect businesses to migrant workers and households who rely on remittances.

“Today, innovation and technology are changing this reality,” says Meera Sunker, Head of TCIB at PayInc. With new infrastructure and collaborative frameworks, cross-border payments are becoming faster, safer, and more accessible.

This shift is unlocking opportunities for financial inclusion and driving regional integration that strengthens economic ties.

PayInc, formerly BankservAfrica, is playing a central role in this transformation through the TCIB Payments Scheme. Launched in 2021, TCIB is a low-cost, real-time digital payments infrastructure designed to address the Southern African Development Region’s unique challenges.

Built on ISO 20022 standards, it allows transactions to clear and settle instantly, every day of the year, across borders in the region.

Unlike traditional systems, TCIB is open to both banks and licensed non-bank participants such as mobile money operators to fintechs.

“This inclusive approach ensures the system is designed for scale and accessible to the communities that need it most,” explains Sunker.

From its inception in 2021 to date, TCIB has processed 822 687 transactions worth R3.5 billion across active corridors linking South Africa, Namibia, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Eswatini, and Lesotho.

And momentum continues to build, with new corridors being added to expand the network further.

“Each unlocked corridor strengthens the cross-border network,” explains Meera Sunker, Head of TCIB at PayInc.

“Lower costs and greater access empower people and businesses to participate more fully in their economies.”

For millions of underserved individuals, this access is transformational. By making cross-border payments as simple and affordable as local transactions, barriers begin to fall away, paving the way for greater inclusion and resilience.

Cross-border payment innovation also strengthens the broader economy. By connecting more countries through TCIB, licensed players gain the foundation to develop new products and services.

This drives competition, fosters innovation, and creates a more dynamic regional ecosystem.

Regulators are also playing a critical role. In November 2024, FNB became the first South African bank to integrate with TCIB for low-value payments in the Common Monetary Area (CMA).

Shortly after, the South African Reserve Bank issued a directive requiring all low-value CMA cross-border payments to flow through TCIB by April 2027, with support by regulators in Lesotho, Namibia, and Eswatini.

This regulatory endorsement is essential for scaling adoption and ensuring the TCIB platform benefits reach the widest possible audience.

More than a cross-border payments innovation, TCIB is laying the foundation for inclusive growth. For households, it means affordable remittances; for businesses, it means easier access to new markets; and for economies, it means stronger trade.

“The future lies in a payments landscape where borders no longer limit opportunity,” says Sunker.

Through collaboration between regulators, banks, and fintechs – and with PayInc at the centre providing scalable and accessible systems -cross-border payments are fast becoming a powerful driver of financial inclusion and economic progress across the SADC region.