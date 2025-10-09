Immediate savings: 30% off Stage Zero home solar rentals plus a Lowest Price Guarantee

By Abraham van der Merwe, CEO, Stage Zero

From 1 to 31 October 2025, new Stage Zero residential customers who sign up for our small-scale embedded generation (SSEG) service will receive a 30% discount on the monthly rental for the first three billing months.

That’s it: no vouchers and no mystery rebates. If you’re comparing options for solar and backup solutions for your home, this discount makes your choice an easy one.

Stage Zero offers home solar as a service. You pay a predictable monthly fee for a system that’s designed, installed, monitored, and supported for your home.

The aim is simple: achieve a balance between performance and affordability by reducing your electricity spending, while keeping essential loads running during outages and providing clarity on monthly electricity costs.

You see your own home’s potential savings with the Stage Zero calculator on our website.

The 30% discount, only available during October, will give your savings an extra boost for the first three months.

Let’s make the maths clear. If your current electricity bill is R3,000 a month and an appropriate home solar configuration reduces your grid draw by 50%, you save about R1,500 every month.

Now add 30% off your Stage Zero rental for the first three months.

Your net cash flow in those early months improves again, and you’re not gambling on a once-off seasonal benefit.

Performance depends on your roof, consumption curve, and location, which is why it’s important to use the Stage Zero calculator to get the most accurate estimate for your home.

The point is that the savings are measurable, not magical.

Going beyond affordability

Stage Zero is so confident that our monthly rentals are the lowest that if you find a like-for-like quote that beats ours, we’ll give you R500 cash.

That’s our Lowest Price Guarantee. It sits behind every offer, including the October discount, because trust matters as much as price.

Recent tariff increases have turned winter bill shock into a year-round planning problem.

Additionally, spring and summer deliver strong generation conditions for most households, which means your first months with home solar can show you visible results.

That way, you can judge us on our actual performance, rather than promises.

Start with our online calculator to find the best solution for your address.

We’ll show you your estimated monthly savings and recommend the option best suited to your needs, along with a clear monthly fee.

Get immediate savings

The October terms are straightforward. Sign up for Stage Zero’s home solar as a service between 1 October and 31 October 2025 and receive 30% off your monthly rental for your first three billing months.

There’s nothing hidden in the fine print. Like every home solar installation, the system size depends on your roof capacity and your household’s electricity needs.

This is why we always match the system to your home, and not a generic model.

Your electricity costs should be predictable. Your decisions should be data-led. If you agree, October is the best month to put Stage Zero to the test.

