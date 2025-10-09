Cloud power: How Huawei Cloud is boosting South Africa’s digital future

Get ready for the next wave of tech innovation in South Africa! Huawei Cloud’s massive partner programme is rapidly growing and changing the country’s technology scene, focusing on collaboration, new ideas, and the coming wave of AI-driven growth.

When Huawei launched its first public cloud data centre in South Africa back in 2018, it was a huge deal.

The move designated South Africa as a Tier-1 region, which means the country gets early access to new technology from one of the world’s leading infrastructure providers.

Seven years later, the Huawei Cloud partner network has become one of the fastest-expanding ecosystems in Sub-Saharan Africa.

It boasts nearly 3,000 partners in the region and over 450 in South Africa alone, growing at a rapid rate of about 65% year on year.

“We always share this philosophy in the Business2Business, which is partner first,” says Diego Han, Director of Eco-System and Partner Development for Sub-Saharan Africa. He emphasizes that South Africa is a “very important market” and, as a Tier-1 region, it receives new technologies and solutions as soon as they are launched globally.

What This Means for Innovation

Huawei Cloud’s strength comes from its full-stack development capability and the fact that it manufactures its own hardware, from servers to racks.

This integrated approach means greater efficiency and flexibility, which in turn leads to a high-performance, cloud-native—and now AI-native—platform with low latency for their partners.

For local South African partners, this means working with a cloud provider that builds every layer of the stack, from the chips to the services on top.

It also means they can benefit from proven solutions Huawei has already implemented in other regions, like China, for industries such as retail, finance, and manufacturing.

Local partners can take these as a starting point and adapt them to their own unique markets and regulations.

To simplify things, in 2021 Huawei streamlined its partner ecosystem into two main frameworks:

Grow Cloud: Focused on selling and reselling public cloud services.

Focused on selling and reselling public cloud services. Go Cloud: Focused on developing joint solutions powered by Huawei’s technology.

Partners choose the path that best suits them, and now they only need a single unified ID to be part of the network, making it much easier to grow.

Building a Future with AI

The future is all about Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Huawei Cloud’s partner programme is shifting its focus to this cutting-edge technology.

The company is actively launching developer competitions and new programmes in South Africa, including local workshops and certification programmes, to grow the community and sharpen local skills.

“Everybody is talking about AI, and developers are the key element to transform that into commercial value,” explains Han.

Huawei is already established in sectors like the public sector, finance, mining, retail, and manufacturing.

The rise of AI-driven scenarios, like omnichannel retail, smart logistics, and digital humans, is set to open up vast new opportunities for partnerships and innovation.

The growth is exciting. Han believes it’s a “new era for all the ICT players in this market”.

The opportunity is there to build things that have “never been built before,” which will lead to huge growth in the country’s digital economy.

This focus on partnerships and AI is set to unlock future economies for South Africa.

