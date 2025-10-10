Home-Connect launches exciting new Summer Promo — Bringing South Africa affordable internet for everyone

As summer arrives, Home-Connect is turning up the heat with its brand-new Summer Promo, designed to make fast, reliable, and affordable internet accessible to all South Africans.

Home-Connect has always been committed to connecting communities and delivering world-class connectivity – and this season, it’s taking things even further.

The Summer Promo brings a range of affordable fibre, voice bundle, and LTE packages, catering to every home and lifestyle.

Affordable Fibre-to-the-Home (FTTH) packages

Home-Connect’s fibre packages now come with incredible value and flexibility.

Whether you’re streaming, working from home, or gaming, there’s a package for you.

The promo offers discounted entry-level fibre options at unbeatable prices – perfect for families and individuals looking to experience fibre without breaking the bank.

Voice bundle packages

For customers who want the best of both worlds, Home-Connect is offering FTTH + Voice bundles, giving users reliable fibre connectivity plus a VOIP line with 60 free minutes.

It’s a cost-effective way to stay connected with friends, family, and colleagues this summer.

Affordable LTE packages

Not in a fibre-covered area? No problem.

Home-Connect’s new LTE packages ensure that everyone can enjoy fast internet connectivity, no matter where they are.

With plug-and-play convenience and great promo pricing, LTE customers can get online instantly – no installation required.

Connecting South Africa — the Home-Connect way

The Summer Promo is more than just discounted internet – it’s part of Home-Connect’s mission to make high-quality connectivity accessible, simple, and affordable for all.

Home-Connect continues to partner with major fibre network providers nationwide, ensuring that customers receive reliable service, excellent support, and top-tier speeds.

This summer, it’s time to get connected, stay connected, and experience the best connectivity with Home-Connect.

Click here to learn more about the Home-Connect Summer Promo.