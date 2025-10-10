MultiChoice continues its commitment to cybersecurity

Cybersecurity has become one of the most critical pillars of modern life.

Every click, transaction, and data exchange carries immense value and with that comes the responsibility to protect it.

Cybersecurity is no longer a technical afterthought; it is the foundation of trust, business continuity, and safe digital experiences.

In today’s connected environment, protecting personal, creative, and corporate information requires more than just firewalls and passwords. It demands a culture of awareness, innovation, and collaboration across industries.

Cyber threats such as phishing, ransomware, and piracy continue to evolve, posing serious risks to businesses, content creators, and consumers alike.

For this reason, cybersecurity is not only about defending networks, but also about protecting intellectual property and creative output that drive Africa’s entertainment economy.

As Africa’s leading video entertainment company, MultiChoice plays a vital role in safeguarding both customer data and the creative works that form the heart of its business.

The company continues to invest in advanced cybersecurity systems, global best practices, and partnerships that ensure its platforms remain secure and resilient.

MultiChoice’s dedicated cybersecurity and information security teams work tirelessly to monitor threats, protect data integrity, and maintain a safe digital environment for millions of customers across the continent.

An equally important part of MultiChoice’s cybersecurity focus is the protection of intellectual property, a cornerstone of Africa’s creative industry.

Piracy remains one of the biggest threats to the sustainability of local storytelling, robbing creators, producers, and investors of their rightful earnings.

MultiChoice has taken a firm stand against this illegal activity by collaborating with global partners such as Irdeto, a world leader in digital platform cybersecurity.

Together, they have developed advanced anti-piracy technologies that detect, disrupt, and remove illegal content distribution networks in real time.

Through this partnership, MultiChoice has not only protected valuable content but also worked together with law enforcement to identify and bring pirates to justice.

Several successful operations have led to arrests and the dismantling of piracy syndicates reinforcing MultiChoice’s commitment to defending Africa’s creative economy and promoting respect for intellectual property rights.

Cybersecurity Awareness Month serves as a reminder that protecting information, whether personal data or creative content, is a shared responsibility.

It calls on individuals to stay vigilant online, use secure digital practices, and respect the value of original content.

By combining innovation, vigilance, and strong partnerships, MultiChoice continues to champion digital security across the continent.

The company’s ongoing efforts from fighting cyber threats to combating piracy reflect its broader mission: to create a secure, trusted, and sustainable digital ecosystem where African creativity can thrive.

