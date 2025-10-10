The Second Bite of the Apple: Why Pre-Owned iPhones Are Shaping the Future of Smartphones

The global smartphone resale market is booming, worth over $55 billion annually — and Apple is leading the charge.

By embedding trade-in programs into its sales strategy, Apple has not only boosted new device sales but also created a premium secondhand pipeline.

Durability improvements in the latest iPhones aren’t just about today’s buyers — they’re about ensuring higher residual value when those devices re-enter the market in two or three years’ time.

In South Africa, Samsung’s retreat from guaranteed value trade-ins has left a gap that Apple’s ecosystem is quickly filling.

At Cellucity, we’ve seen this shift firsthand with the rise of our PrO brand, which has grown rapidly over the last 6–8 months.

What’s clear is that two markets are driving growth: Gen Z buyers who prioritise sustainability, and emerging market customers who see pre-owned iPhones as an affordable entry point into the Apple ecosystem.

Both segments are reshaping consumer behaviour.

The challenge remains supply – trade-in programs determine availability, and as demand outpaces supply, scale is limited.

That’s why sourcing, testing, and quality control are critical.

At Cellucity, our PrO devices are graded, warrantied, and backed by a national repair network.

In a market where grey imports and fake parts abound, trust is everything.

The future of smartphones isn’t just about who buys the newest iPhone – it’s about who buys it next.

Visit www.propreowned.com to explore current deals, or view the top deals below – valid until 6 October 2025.

iPhone 11 64GB – R4,499

iPhone 12 128GB – R5,699

iPhone 12 128GB Premium – R6,999

iPhone 12 Pro 128GB – R8,999

iPhone 13 128GB – R8,299