Ezeebit powers stablecoin and crypto payments in South Africa, and beyond

Ezeebit has come out of stealth-mode, making it simple for businesses to accept stablecoin and cryptocurrency in everyday transactions.

Merchants can now accept payments from any wallet: in-store; online; via QR codes; or through enterprise integrations – with settlement in stablecoin or local currency.

Payments are converted instantly giving businesses fast and predictable access to their funds, while reducing risk and cost.

Why Ezeebit was founded

Ezeebit was established to solve a clear problem: although millions of Africans already have digital assets, merchants lacked a safe; compliant; and user-friendly way to accept them.

As a result, businesses were losing out on an entirely new customer base. “Every missed payment is missed revenue,” says co-founder and CEO, Daniel Katz.

“We wanted to build the rails that let retailers and enterprises say ‘yes’ to customers who want to pay with stablecoin and crypto.”

Daniel, a second-time founder, launched Ezeebit with his brothers Jonathan and David. Between them, they bring backgrounds in engineering; finance; and computer science, combining technical depth with commercial experience.

They’ve built a technology platform that bridges the gap between the world of digital assets and real-world commerce.

A Platform built for merchants

Ezeebit’s solutions are designed to give merchants choice and simplicity:

In-store payments with POS devices

Static QR codes; and pay-by-link invoices

Shopify, Magento, and WooCommerce plug-ins for e-commerce

APIs for bespoke integrations and enterprise solutions

Transactions are automatically converted into stablecoin or fiat currencies at the point of payment, so merchants never face volatility risk.

Settlements are fast: same-day in stablecoin; or next-day in local currency. Fees are 1% or lower, depending on volumes.

Proven demand

Even before its public launch, Ezeebit has been embraced by some of South Africa’s most recognisable retailers and lifestyle brands – including iStore, Scoin, Diesel, Amiri, Le Creuset, Al Capone Premium, Ritual, Court Order and more.

While operating quietly in the background, the platform processed more than 25,000 transactions and millions of dollars in volume, proving that demand for stablecoin and crypto payments is already here.

Why Africa, why now

Africa is one of the youngest, fastest-growing digital markets in the world.

Stablecoins and cryptocurrencies are already widely used to store, send, and trade value – but merchants have struggled to capture this opportunity.

In 2024, Sub-Saharan Africa recorded over $205 billion in on-chain cryptocurrency volume, making it one of the most active regions globally in terms of digital asset movement.

South Africa alone has an estimated 6 million cryptocurrency users, representing a significant portion of the adult population.

This isn’t a vision of the future – it’s already happening.

The surge in real-world crypto activity shows that demand for stablecoin and digital asset payments is no longer theoretical, but a present and growing force in Africa’s financial landscape.

Ezeebit is meeting this demand head-on by removing the barriers of volatility, compliance, and technical complexity – giving businesses a simple, compliant, and reliable way to say “yes” to crypto-paying customers.

South Africa is the breakout market, but the company’s vision is to become the default acceptance layer for stablecoin and crypto payments across Africa – helping merchants grow revenues and customers pay with confidence.

Mission and values

Ezeebit’s mission is to make digital money work for everyday commerce in Africa. That means:

Inclusion – giving businesses and customers access to modern payment options.

– keeping the experience seamless for both merchants and users.

– keeping the experience seamless for both merchants and users. Innovation – building rails that are future-ready, scalable, and compliant.

“It’s not about hype,” saysco-founder and COO, Jonathan Katz. “It’s about helping merchants reduce costs, attract new customers, and run their businesses better.”

Why merchants choose Ezeebit

All-wallet acceptance : Local, foreign, and self-custody wallets – with the goal of never restricting what crypto assets merchants can accept.

: Local, foreign, and self-custody wallets – with the goal of never restricting what crypto assets merchants can accept. Instant conversion : Stablecoin and crypto are automatically hedged and settled into stable value.

: Stablecoin and crypto are automatically hedged and settled into stable value. Lower fees : Predictable rates – 1% or lower depending on volumes.

: Predictable rates – 1% or lower depending on volumes. No chargebacks : Payments are final, reducing fraud and disputes.

: Payments are final, reducing fraud and disputes. Compliance built-in: Fully aligned with South Africa’s FSCA CASP regime and global FATF standards.

Looking ahead

What started as a vision shared by three brothers is now a platform powering some of South Africa’s best-known retailers.

For merchants across the continent, it’s an opportunity to tap into new customers and new revenue.

Ezeebit is proud to step out of the shadows and invite merchants and partners to shape the future of payments in Africa.

Visit www.ezeebit.com to learn more, connect with the team, or sign up today to start accepting stablecoin and cryptocurrency payments with Ezeebit.

The future of payments is here – borderless, fast, and powered by Ezeebit.