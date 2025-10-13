MiRO goes beyond distribution with TP-Link

For almost a decade, MiRO has partnered with TP-Link to bring world-class networking technology to South Africa.

Today, that partnership goes far beyond product distribution.

It is about building and supporting intelligent, unified IP networks that help businesses do more.

“Team MiRO began its mission more than two decades ago with the goal of establishing Wi-Fi-based technology in South Africa”, says Marco de Ru, Managing Director of MiRO. “In the early 2000s, Wi-Fi routers and access points were hard to find locally, and when you could get them, there was no local training or support available. That’s where MiRO stepped in.”

Since then, MiRO has become a trusted partner to South Africa’s ICT industry, helping businesses use wireless and wired technologies to deliver their services more efficiently.

“When MiRO first partnered with TP-Link in 2017, our goal was simple: to make reliable, high-quality networking technology accessible to South African businesses and to support it with expert pre- and post-sales service,” adds de Ru. “Over the years, this partnership has grown into something much deeper — a shared commitment to innovation, expertise, and customer success.”

More than just Wi-Fi and switches

MiRO understands that today’s networks are about more than connectivity.

They are the backbone of business operations, connecting people, devices, and even security systems.

That is why MiRO and TP-Link continue to evolve together.

Through TP-Link’s Omada and VIGI product ranges, businesses can design and manage a complete IP network, from Wi-Fi access points and switches to AI-powered surveillance, all from one central platform: Omada Central.

What sets MiRO apart?

When you source TP-Link solutions from MiRO, you gain more than great products.

You gain a partner dedicated to your success.

MiRO has fully embraced the advancements in AI with the launch of Nova, the company’s AI-powered product specialist.

Available on the miro.co.za website, Nova allows users to ask questions, get product recommendations, and add complete solutions to quotes and orders, all from one interface.

“We’ve seen excellent engagement from customers using Nova,” says de Ru. “It was built to help customers access information quickly, any time of the day. We’re continuously improving Nova to enhance the experience and what it can do.”

MiRO adds value through:

Hands-on training: equipping technicians and system integrators with the skills to design, deploy, and manage complete TP-Link solutions.

Pre-sales planning: helping partners design the right network for any environment.

Nationwide stock availability: with inventory at all MiRO branches across South Africa.

After-sales technical support: ensuring systems perform as promised long after installation.

Flexible finance options: helping businesses grow without cash flow constraints.

Upcoming events

MiRO will host a two-day, in-class TP-Link Omada training session on 30–31 October at the Gauteng branch.

The course includes lab-based learning, real-world configuration practice, and expert guidance from MiRO’s certified training specialists.

If you are in Cape Town, do not miss the MiRO x TP-Link Event on 7 November 2025 at The Bay Hotel. Spaces are limited.

MiRO goes beyond distribution to empower customers to build networks that work.

