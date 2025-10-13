VALR and DHL Stormers: “Crypto For Everyone” Takes Flight in South Africa

In the heart of Cape Town, as the DHL Stormers kicked off their season against Leinster Rugby on 26 September, something new caught the eye of fans both in the stadium and beyond.

Amid the cheering crowd at DHL Stadium, the VALR logo shone brightly on the team’s jerseys and around the field, and for those glancing skyward, a helicopter circled overhead with a bold banner that read: “Crypto For Everyone.”

Click here to sign up on valr.com – Use invitation code STORMERS2025.

This wasn’t just a splash of branding. It marked the launch of a partnership between VALR, Africa’s largest crypto exchange by trade volume, and the Western Cape’s beloved rugby team.

But behind the excitement lies a bigger story: how crypto is weaving into everyday life, and VALR’s push for a fairer financial system.

The Partnership Kicks Off

The deal, announced in August and running for three years until 2028, makes VALR the Official Crypto Exchange Partner of the DHL Stormers.

VALR’s name now appears on match and training kits, and they’ve set up a branded VIP suite at DHL Stadium for their clients and partners.

During that opening match, hundreds of thousands of South Africans – whether packed into the stands, watching on TV, or spotting the helicopter over Table Mountain and the Waterfront – got their first taste of this alliance.

This tie-up follows a global wave of crypto firms linking arms with sports teams, from football clubs to racing outfits.

It’s a smart way to reach fans who might never have engaged with crypto.

For VALR, founded in 2018 and based in Johannesburg, it’s about building bridges. Backed by investors like Pantera Capital and Fidelity’s F-Prime, VALR serves over 1.6 million users and 1,800 institutions worldwide.

Licensed by the FSCA, they offer everything from trading crypto and tokenised stocks to yield products and even VALR Pay for everyday spending at over 650,000 locations across South Africa.

A Vision for a United Financial Future

At its core, this partnership reflects VALR’s drive to make crypto accessible and meaningful.

Farzam Ehsani, VALR’s Co-Founder and CEO, views it as a chance to spark change. “This collaboration accelerates crypto adoption across South Africa and the African continent as a whole. At VALR, we’re committed to revolutionising the global financial system to reflect the oneness of humanity and truly serve everyone. Partnering with the DHL Stormers has been made possible by the incredible growth we’ve seen over the past few years, both as a company and industry. We look forward to welcoming many more millions of individuals and institutions as our customers. Download the VALR app today and join us in changing the world.”

Ehsani often speaks to the flaws in today’s money systems.

Around the world, people face high fees for sending cash across borders, and currency debasement continues to erode savings for everyone. “It’s not just about tackling inefficiency,” Ehsani explains.

“We’re seeing signals that the old ways are cracking. Gold recently topped $4,000 an ounce, rising by more than 50% in one year, and Bitcoin has surged past $126,000 per coin, appreciating by more than 80% over the same period. These aren’t just new highs; they’re signs that people are seeking better options. Crypto offers a path to a new chapter in civilisation’s progress, a system that unites rather than divides.”

VALR’s mission echoes this: to build a global financial system that upholds justice, fosters human dignity, and reflects our shared humanity.

Through innovative tools, they aim to serve everyone – from everyday folk to big institutions – improving how money works in society and building a better world for our collective prosperity.

Crypto For Everyone: From Sky Banners to Real Rewards

The helicopter stunt was no gimmick; it launched VALR’s “Crypto For Everyone” push, a call for inclusivity in finance.

Ben Caselin, VALR’s CMO, puts it simply: “Crypto For Everyone means rejecting division and embracing oneness. It’s about showing that there’s a better way to handle money, one that serves all walks of life. Partnering with the DHL Stormers lets us reach the masses through something they love – rugby – while guiding them gently into crypto.”

To make this real, VALR has rolled out campaigns tied to the season. New users can sign up at valr.com/signup/STORMERS2025 using the code STORMERS2025.

One highlight is “Join, Score, and Earn”: after signing up for free, including identity verification, you’re in the draw.

For every point the DHL Stormers score in a URC match, a random user wins some Bitcoin; even better, whenever the team wins a game, one lucky VALR fan gets R10,000 in Bitcoin.

Come November, the “Explore-to-Earn Crypto Quest” kicks off.

This campaign lets users earn points for actions like depositing funds, buying crypto, staking for yield, or using VALR Pay at stores.

Points turn into prizes: game tickets, player meet-and-greets, merchandise, crypto rewards, or trading perks.

“These aren’t just promotions,” Caselin adds. “They’re a structured path to help newcomers explore crypto safely and meaningfully. A large part of our marketing budget goes towards paying out customers as they try out this new world.”

Details are at valr.com/en/dhl-stormers-competitions.

Building a Brighter Tomorrow

This partnership isn’t about quick wins – it’s a symbol of optimism.

By blending crypto with rugby’s community spirit, VALR and the DHL Stormers are fostering social ties and lifting South Africa’s global profile.

As Ehsani notes, it’s about creating a world where finance empowers, not excludes. In a time of change, “Crypto For Everyone” invites us all to join in.

About VALR

Founded in 2018, headquartered in Johannesburg, and backed by leading investors including Pantera Capital, Coinbase Ventures and Fidelity’s F-Prime, VALR is a global crypto exchange offering a comprehensive suite of products – including Spot Trading, Spot Margin, Perpetual Futures, Staking, Lending, Borrowing, OTC services, VALR Invest, and VALR Pay.

Licensed by South Africa’s FSCA, with regulatory approval in Europe, VALR serves over 1.6 million users and 1,800 corporate and institutional clients worldwide.

The exchange is dedicated to advancing a just financial future that upholds human dignity and the unity of mankind.

New users looking to participate in special events, trading competitions, and fan experiences, are invited to sign up on valr.com using the invitation code STORMERS2025.

About DHL Stormers

The DHL Stormers are the Western Cape’s premier rugby team.

The team is known for their free-flowing and entertaining style of play, which makes them one of the best supported club sides in the world.

Boasting a squad littered with international stars, they have a strong connection with their loyal and passionate fanbase who are in it together with them every step of the way.

Their mission is to ‘Make Cape Town Smile’ by thrilling the rugby-loving public of the region and their popularity is reflected by the fact that they are the most-viewed team with the highest average attendance in the Vodacom United Rugby Championship.

Click here to sign up on valr.com – Use invitation code STORMERS2025.