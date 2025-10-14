CTU marks cybersecurity month with a call to upskill the whole workforce

In today’s hyperconnected world, cybersecurity is no longer the sole responsibility of the IT department.

It’s a business priority, a workforce issue, and increasingly, a personal responsibility.

As cyber threats grow in sophistication, from phishing emails to AI-powered scams, every employee, manager, and professional becomes a potential entry point for a security breach.

Whether you’re in HR, finance, marketing, or customer service, the digital tools you use every day also come with risk.

The truth?

Cybersecurity isn’t just about protecting data. It’s about protecting people, processes, and reputations.

A job role in high demand

Globally, the cybersecurity skills gap is staggering. According to (ISC)², the world faces a shortage of over 4 million cybersecurity professionals.

In South Africa, roles such as Cybersecurity Specialist, Network Defender, and Security Analyst consistently appear on the National List of Occupations in High Demand published by the Department of Higher Education and Training.

Yet, we still see a disconnect between the demand for security-savvy professionals and the number of people being trained for these roles.

It’s not just the pros, everyone needs cyber awareness

While we urgently need more trained professionals in cybersecurity roles, basic cyber awareness is now a foundational skill for every working person, much like email, spreadsheets, or presentations.

Here are just a few non-technical behaviours that have serious cybersecurity implications:

Clicking links in emails or WhatsApp messages without checking the source

Using the same password across work and personal accounts

Storing sensitive files in unsecured cloud folders

Discussing confidential work information on unsecured networks

Believing “it won’t happen to me” when it comes to data theft

Cybersecurity is a shared responsibility.

When everyone understands the basics, the entire organisation becomes stronger.

Vendors who get it right

The good news?

Many leading training vendors have recognised this growing need and are designing solutions for both technical learners and everyday professionals.

Mile2

Known for aligning their certifications with real-world compliance needs, Mile2 offers role-based, stackable cybersecurity certifications from Foundational Cybersecurity Awareness to Certified Security Analysts and Ethical Hackers.

Their solutions are increasingly popular among SMEs, corporates, and government entities looking to upskill both their IT teams and broader workforce.

CertNexus

With an emphasis on emerging tech risk, CertNexus is helping non-technical users understand the implications of AI, IoT, and cloud platforms from a cybersecurity perspective.

Their CyberSAFE certification is particularly relevant for employees outside IT who need to develop awareness without diving into code.

Microsoft Security Stack

As part of the Microsoft ecosystem, tools like Defender for Endpoint, Entra ID (Azure Active Directory), and Security Copilot are rapidly changing how businesses approach threat detection and response.

But again, their value is only unlocked if employees understand how to use them securely.

The bottom line

In 2025 and beyond, the strongest businesses will be the ones that combine human awareness with technical defences.

That means training your tech teams, but also empowering your entire workforce to understand, detect, and prevent digital threats.

Register for CTU in collaboration with LLPA’s free Cybersecurity Day webinars Powered by Microsoft, AWS and Skillable.