Axxess Brings Lightning-Fast 5G Home Internet with Free ZTE Wi-Fi 6 Router

Axxess Home Internet lets you experience lightning-fast internet without the hassle of fibre installation and enjoy 5G speeds at home or the office with a free-to-use high-end ZTE G5B Wi-Fi 6 router when purchasing a Max or Max Plus package.

Tired of slow internet and buffering? Switch to Axxess Home Internet and enjoy seamless connectivity across every device. Even if your area doesn’t yet support 5G, the router automatically connects via LTE to keep you online without interruption.

Why the ZTE G5B Router is Different:

1. True 5G Speeds at Home or Office

The ZTE G5B Wi-Fi 6 router taps into ultra-fast 5G connectivity, delivering fibre-like speeds without the cabling. Ideal for areas where fibre hasn’t reached yet, it provides low latency and high throughput for gaming, streaming, or remote work. If 5G isn’t available, it seamlessly switches to LTE for reliable performance.

2. Wi-Fi 6 Performance

Equipped with Wi-Fi 6, the router supports higher capacity, better efficiency, and stronger connections, especially in device-dense environments. Users benefit from reduced congestion, faster speeds on multiple devices, and extended range.

3. Plug-and-Play Mobility

This router is portable and easy to set up. Move it between home, office, or even temporary setups; all you need is power and a 5G SIM. It’s flexible for digital nomads or backup connectivity.

4. Enhanced Security and Smart Management

The ZTE G5B comes with WPA3 security and intelligent network management, giving users peace of mind while streaming or working online. Remote management apps allow for real-time monitoring, parental controls, and guest Wi-Fi access.

Claim your free-to-use G5B Wi-Fi 6 router today when purchasing a Max or Max Plus package. And experience flexible, high-speed internet at home or the office.

Click here to learn more about Axxess Home Internet