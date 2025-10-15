Amazon Fireside Chats – Pargo CEO Lars Veul on how Pargo supports e-commerce in South Africa

Amazon South Africa is running a series of insightful fireside chats with its local partners, delving into key topics shaping the country’s online retail space.

Hosted by Robert Koen, Managing Director of Amazon Sub-Saharan Africa, the series features innovation drivers in e-commerce.

In this episode, Koen speaks to Lars Veul, the co-founder and CEO of Pargo – a leading smart logistics company that has been transforming e-commerce delivery in South Africa for nearly a decade.

Founded to make online shopping more accessible and affordable, Pargo enables deliveries to reach customers even in remote areas across Africa and the Middle East.

Today, the company operates a network of over 4,500 tech-enabled pickup points, empowering consumers to collect their parcels conveniently and securely.

Through its partnership with Amazon, Pargo continues to expand access to reliable and cost-effective delivery options, helping more South Africans enjoy the benefits of online shopping.

The fireside chat

In the discussion, Veul begins by sharing the inspiration behind the founding of Pargo in 2015.

He noted that he and his business partner had come to South Africa with the goal of creating a world-class e-commerce company but found that the local market was facing several logistical challenges.

“The three biggest challenges we identified centred around the fact that a lot of people live in remote, difficult-to-reach areas. The cost of delivery can be quite high for remote areas; and there are a lot of people who are away from home and can’t wait around for the courier all day,” he said.

The answer, he explained, was to rethink traditional delivery models.

“The solution we came to was using storage delivery rather than door-to-door, making it more convenient and affordable for those living in remote areas.”

Veul also noted that this approach has benefited Pargo’s e-commerce partners – such as Amazon – as they can now reach a target market that was inaccessible in the past.

Veul went on to describe how Pargo’s system works: while conventional courier services often struggle to penetrate rural or hard-to access areas, Pargo strategically places their storage points in recognisable areas in these communities.

Customers can then collect their parcels at a convenient time.

“It makes their lives easier, and it eliminates missed deliveries and the need for companies like Amazon to go through the hassles of redelivery,” he explained.

“It also avoids customer frustration as they don’t need to call to find out what happened to their parcel.”

Veul also shares some of the trends Pargo has seen with online shopper habits, noting that Pargo sees a higher proportion of customers from townships than traditional courier services — a reflection of the company’s accessibility and community reach.

He adds that while this is the case, many in residential suburbs also prefer the flexibility offered by the Pargo pickup model over conventional door-to-door delivery.

Watch the full Amazon Fireside Chat with Robert Koen and Lars Veul, below.