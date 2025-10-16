Dial-a-Bed launches Digital Wallet Payments Powered by Walletdoc 

In a bold step towards retail innovation and customer-centric convenience, Dial-a-Bed is proud to announce the launch of Digital Wallet Payments across our online checkout experience.

This enhancement, which is powered by Walletdoc, cements our commitment to delivering secure, seamless, and modern payment solutions for today’s digitally driven shopper.

Why Digital Wallets? It’s all about convenience

Now more than ever, consumers demand speed and simplicity.

With digital wallets like Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay, our customers can make instant payments without needing to manually enter card details – thus, creating a one-click checkout solution.

Whether at home or on the move, all it takes is a single click – no card, no delay.

Digital Wallets payment solution supports all major ecosystems – iOS (Apple Pay), Android (Google Pay), and Samsung Pay – ensuring that no matter your device, you can pay your way.

This cross-platform integration means wider accessibility and improved satisfaction across our growing customer base.

Secure. Swift. Smart

Biometric authentication such as Face ID, fingerprint recognition, and banking app approvals adds a powerful layer of security to every transaction.

And by streamlining the checkout process, we’re tackling cart abandonment head-on, ensuring more customers get from cart to bed, faster.

The customer-centric experience. Putting the customer first

Frictionless payments don’t just improve conversions; they elevate the entire shopping journey.

Digitally savvy shoppers now expect mobile-first solutions, and with this launch, we’re meeting them exactly where they are.

As a bonus, digital wallet acceptance enhances brand perception and builds long-term loyalty.

A step towards the future

The adoption of digital wallets is rising rapidly, and Dial-a-Bed is proud to lead the way as one of the first bedding retailers to implement this solution.

As smartphone penetration continues to grow, so too does our opportunity to connect with more customers through smart, flexible technology.

With this launch, Dial-a-Bed not only enhances its checkout experience, but it also reaffirms its commitment to future-proofing retail and delivering the kind of modern shopping experience customers now expect.

“This initiative marks a significant step forward in ensuring quick access to better sleep for every South African, and we’re proud to be amongst the first in the bedding industry to launch this offering, reinforcing our commitment to being a truly customer-centric brand,” said Jackie Sher, Head of Marketing & eCommerce

Pay smarter. Sleep better. Sleep for life.

Click here to learn more about Dial-a-Bed’s new payment options.

Click here to learn more about Dial-a-Bed.