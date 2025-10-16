The trifecta of a beautiful home – Unpacking Leroy Merlin’s exclusive brands

For the curious and design-savvy homeowner, a beautiful home is more than just a place to live – it’s a carefully curated expression of personal style, efficiency, and comfort.

We all seek those premium finishes and thoughtful details without compromising our budget, and that’s where a new secret weapon comes into play.

Meet the power trio: Luxens, Spaceo, and Inspire, the exclusive in-house brands from LEROY MERLIN, engineered to transform your space with quality, style, and surprising value.

These aren’t just generic labels; they are a focused effort to deliver European design intelligence tailored for the unique South African lifestyle and budget.

If you’re planning your next renovation or simply hunting for that one item to spark joy, here’s why these exclusive collections deserve a spot on your mood board.

1. Luxens: The Foundation of Lasting Beauty (Paint)

Every gorgeous room starts with a perfect canvas.

Luxens is LEROY MERLIN’s private-label paint, and it’s quickly becoming a favourite for its blend of world-class quality and local know-how.

For the well-read homeowner:

You’re looking for more than just a pretty colour; you want performance and peace of mind.

Luxens offers an unconditional guarantee and a remarkable ten-year life expectancy.

This durability is crucial in our climate, as the paint is specifically engineered to endure South Africa’s challenging conditions, resisting fading, cracking, and peeling.

Plus, it simplifies the renovation process, as independent testing showed it outperformed the national average in both coverage and spread rate – meaning fewer coats and less work for you.

Inspiring your next project:

Luxens launched with a pristine white suitable for interior and exterior walls.

Following its success (it’s a top paint brand in countries like France and Italy), LEROY MERLIN has expanded the range to include a sophisticated local palette, featuring shades like Venetian Grey and Beige Wood.

Even better, it’s formulated with low chemical emissions, promoting excellent indoor air quality – a conscious choice for a more sustainable and healthy home.

All this, at a competitive price point that is 10% lower than major competitors.

2. Spaceo: The Art of Living Better (Storage & Organisation)

In the pursuit of a beautiful home, clutter is the enemy of calm.

Spaceo is dedicated to the mantra “organise smarter, live better,” offering innovative and stylish storage solutions for every corner, from the bedroom closet to the garage.

For the Curious and Value-Focused:

Spaceo understands that storage should enhance your home’s aesthetic, not just hide things away.

The range includes stylish pieces like floating drawers, picture ledge shelves, and a wide selection of floating shelves in contemporary finishes like white marble and concrete.

For rental homeowners, options like the Spaceo Free-Standing Garment Rack offer functional style that’s easily movable.

A Sustainable Choice: As a well-read consumer, you appreciate sustainability.

Spaceo is designed with durability and repairability in mind, often using recycled materials and ethically sourced FSC-certified wood in its products.

It’s organisation that’s both functional and responsible – helping you maximise your living space while minimising your environmental footprint.

3. Inspire: Decor That Feels Like Home (Interior Decoration)

Once the walls are painted and the storage is sorted, it’s time for the decorative flourishes.

Inspire brings a vision of elegance to life with a comprehensive collection of interior decoration and lighting products. This is where your personality truly shines.

Inspire is your go-to for adding texture, light, and colour, perfectly suited for the reader who loves home tours and decorating tips.

The range includes stylish mirrors to add depth, a variety of textiles, wallpapers, and beautiful rugs to define and warm up your floors.

Finishing Touches with Flair:

From decorative pieces like frames and scatter cushions to essential elements like stylish lighting solutions, Inspire allows you to complete your home’s narrative with unique items for every style and taste.

Whether you’re chasing the simplicity of the Modern Nature trend or the sophistication of the Glamour Core look, you can find the perfect accent pieces, like colourful glass vases and various frame sizes, to match your desired aesthetic.

By choosing Luxens, Spaceo, and Inspire, you as a home lover can achieve a truly refined aesthetic – blending quality, design, and smart value across painting, organisation, and decoration.

And the journey to a beautiful home is only becoming more accessible.

With existing stores in Fourways, Greenstone, Little Falls, Boksburg, and Centurion, LEROY MERLIN continues to grow its presence in South Africa.

The exciting news is that this growth continues with the planned opening of the new Alberton store in early 2026.

Whether you prefer browsing in-store or shopping from the comfort of your couch, their commitment to service is seamless, thanks to their groundbreaking, innovative multilingual app and online website with a marketplace that also supports local sellers.

