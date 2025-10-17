Presented by Otto Wireless Solutions
17.10.2025

Otto Wireless powers the future of IoT with SIMCom’s AI, 5G, LTE-only, and GNSS modules

By

Otto Wireless Solutions, a leading provider of advanced wireless communication technologies, is revolutionising the South African and broader African IoT landscape.

Supplying over 25,000 modules monthly, Otto Wireless is more than a distributor – it’s a full-service partner equipped to support projects from concept to deployment.

With the rapid sunset of 2G and 3G networks in South Africa, SIMCom has introduced LTE Cat 1 modules – A7683, A7663, and A7673 – that support LTE-only connectivity.

These modules follow the success of earlier LTE models like A7682 and A7672, that support LTE and 2G without 3G fallback, offering cost-effective, reliable solutions for modern IoT deployments.

Beyond our LTE-only modules, we’re excited to introduce a new wave of innovative products from SIMCom that are poised to redefine the landscape of IoT and edge computing, including:

  • The AI-powered SIM8668 and SIM8666 modules
  • The cutting-edge 5G modules A8200, A8230, and SIM8260.

Intelligent edge computing with SIMCom’s AI modules

SIMCom’s SIM8668 and SIM8666 AI modules bring powerful, energy-efficient computing to the edge. 

Designed for low-power, cost-sensitive applications, these modules support popular AI frameworks such as TensorFlow, PyTorch, and Caffe, and are ideal for:

  • Face recognition
  • Helmet and seatbelt detection
  • License plate and e-bike identification
  • People counting and safety alerts
  • Home automation, kiosks, and HMI systems
SIM8668 and SIM8666 AI module comparison
Feature Feature SIM8668 SIM8668
CPU 2.0GHz 1.8GHz
GPU ARM Mali-G52 ARM Mali-G52
NPU performance 1 TOPS 1 TOPS
Display support Dual independent displays Single or mirrored dual display
Touch interface Optional I2C TP
ISP 8M with HDR
Target use case Multimedia-rich, multitasking edge devices Cost-sensitive HMI and AI applications

These modules support a wide array of interfaces including LVDS, MIPI-DSI, HDMI 2.0, CSI, USB, PCIe, UART, SPI, I2C, and more.

They are compatible with popular AI frameworks such as TensorFlow, PyTorch, MXNet, and Caffe, and support INT8/INT16 hybrid operations for efficient deep learning deployment.

These modules are a strategic response to the growing demand for scalable edge AI solutions in smart cities, industrial automation, and consumer electronics.

LTE-only modules – Futureproofing IoT connectivity 

SIMCom’s latest LTE-only modules – A7683, A7663, and A7673 – are designed to deliver reliable, cost-effective, and future-proof connectivity for IoT applications.

Ideal applications include:

  • Smart metering
  • POS terminals
  • Asset tracking
  • Smart agriculture
  • Security panels
  • Smart home devices
  • Vending machines
  • Environmental sensors
  • Industrial IoT gateways
  • Vehicle telematics
  • Cold chain monitoring
  • Drone ground stations
  • Wearable trackers
LTE Cat-1 module comparison
Feature A7683 A7663 A7673
LTE Category Cat-1 Cat-1 Cat-1bis
Max Data Rate 10 Mbps DL / 5 Mbps UL 10 Mbps DL / 5 Mbps UL 10 Mbps DL / 5 Mbps UL
Form Factor LGA LCC+LGA LCC+LGA
Compatibility SIM800 series A7682E / A7683E / SIM800 series A7670 R2 / SIM7000 / SIM7070 / SIM800 series
GNSS Support GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou
2G/3G Fallback

These modules are ideal for developers and manufacturers seeking high-performance LTE connectivity without the legacy overhead of older network technologies.

Advanced 5G modules for high-performance IoT

SIMCom’s 5G portfolio includes A8200, A8230, and SIM8260E-M2, each optimized for specific use cases.

The A8200 targets high-throughput industrial and enterprise applications with full 5G NR (SA/NSA) support.

Its applications include:

  • Industrial routers and gateways: For high-throughput, low-latency connectivity in factories or remote monitoring.
  • Smart grid and energy: Real-time data transmission for smart meters and grid control systems.
  • Surveillance and security: 5G-enabled HD video streaming from remote cameras.
  • Autonomous vehicles: For V2X communication and telemetry.
  • Healthcare devices: Remote diagnostics and telemedicine with high data needs.

The A8230, based on 3GPP Release 17 RedCap (Reduced Capability), is engineered for mid-tier IoT devices requiring lower power consumption and moderate data rates.

Its applications include:

  • Wearables and health monitors: Smartwatches, fitness trackers, and medical sensors.
  • Smart meters: Electricity, water, and gas meters with moderate data needs.
  • Asset tracking: Logistics and fleet management with long battery life.
  • Smart city sensors: Environmental monitoring, parking sensors, and street lighting.
  • Retail and vending machines: POS terminals and connected kiosks.

The SIM8260E-M2, powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X62, is a high-performance M.2 module designed for mobile broadband, CPE, and GNSS-enabled applications.

Its applications include:

  • 5G CPE (Customer Premises Equipment): Home and enterprise internet access.
  • Connected vehicles: Telematics, infotainment, and navigation with GNSS.
  • Drones and UAVs: Real-time video and telemetry with precise positioning.
  • AR/VR devices: High-bandwidth, low-latency streaming.
  • Industrial automation: Robotics and machine control in smart factories.
SIMCom’s 5G module comparison
Feature A8200 A8230 SIM8260E-M2
5G Standard Rel-16 SA/NSA Rel-17 RedCap SA Rel-16 SA/NSA
Form Factor LGA LGA+LCC M.2
Max 5G DL Speed 4 Gbps 226 Mbps 3.47 Gbps (NSA)
Max 5G UL Speed 1 Gbps 120 Mbps 0.9 Gbps (SA)
GNSS Support No Yes Yes
Temp Range -30°C to +70°C -30°C to +75°C -40°C to +85°C
Interfaces USB 3.1, PCIe, UART, etc. USB 2.0, PCIe, UART, etc. USB 3.1, PCIe, GPIO, etc.

These modules offer varying form factors, data speeds, GNSS support, and temperature ranges to meet diverse deployment needs.

Precision GNSS modules – SIM65M and SIM32ELA

SIMCom’s GNSS modules offer high-performance satellite positioning for applications requiring precise location tracking, low power consumption, and fast Time-To-First-Fix (TTFF).

These modules are ideal for:

  • Asset tracking
  • Vehicle navigation
  • Drone positioning
  • Smart agriculture
  • Wearable location devices
GNSS module comparison table
Feature SIM65M SIM32ELA
GNSS systems GPS, GLONASS, BDS, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, BDS, Galileo, QZSS
Receiver channels 47 47
Update rate 10Hz 10Hz
Sensitivity (tracking) -166dBm -166dBm
TTFF (cold start) 30s 30s
Accuracy (position) 2m 2m
Power supply 2.8V–4.3V 2.8V–4.3V
Power consumption (tracking) 18mA 18mA
Antenna type Active and passive Embedded
Form factor LCC (10.1×9.7×2.5mm) LCC (14×9.6×2.15mm)
Protocols NMEA, RTCM NMEA, RTCM
Certifications CE, RoHS/REACH CE, RoHS/REACH

Otto Wireless Solutions

Otto Wireless Solutions, in collaboration with SIMCom, is driving the future of IoT in Africa.

Whether you’re building smart cities, deploying industrial automation, or developing consumer electronics, Otto Wireless offers a comprehensive suite of LTE, AI, 5G, and GNSS modules tailored to your needs.

With expert engineering support and a commitment to innovation, Otto Wireless is your trusted partner in building intelligent, connected solutions. 

All modules are now available for order.

Click here to contact Otto Wireless Solutions for pre-orders, technical inquiries, or integration support.

