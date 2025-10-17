Otto Wireless powers the future of IoT with SIMCom’s AI, 5G, LTE-only, and GNSS modules

Otto Wireless Solutions, a leading provider of advanced wireless communication technologies, is revolutionising the South African and broader African IoT landscape.

Supplying over 25,000 modules monthly, Otto Wireless is more than a distributor – it’s a full-service partner equipped to support projects from concept to deployment.

With the rapid sunset of 2G and 3G networks in South Africa, SIMCom has introduced LTE Cat 1 modules – A7683, A7663, and A7673 – that support LTE-only connectivity.

These modules follow the success of earlier LTE models like A7682 and A7672, that support LTE and 2G without 3G fallback, offering cost-effective, reliable solutions for modern IoT deployments.

Beyond our LTE-only modules, we’re excited to introduce a new wave of innovative products from SIMCom that are poised to redefine the landscape of IoT and edge computing, including:

The AI-powered SIM8668 and SIM8666 modules

The cutting-edge 5G modules A8200, A8230, and SIM8260.

Intelligent edge computing with SIMCom’s AI modules

SIMCom’s SIM8668 and SIM8666 AI modules bring powerful, energy-efficient computing to the edge.

Designed for low-power, cost-sensitive applications, these modules support popular AI frameworks such as TensorFlow, PyTorch, and Caffe, and are ideal for:

Face recognition

Helmet and seatbelt detection

License plate and e-bike identification

People counting and safety alerts

Home automation, kiosks, and HMI systems

SIM8668 and SIM8666 AI module comparison Feature Feature SIM8668 SIM8668 CPU 2.0GHz 1.8GHz GPU ARM Mali-G52 ARM Mali-G52 NPU performance 1 TOPS 1 TOPS Display support Dual independent displays Single or mirrored dual display Touch interface Optional I2C TP ISP 8M with HDR — Target use case Multimedia-rich, multitasking edge devices Cost-sensitive HMI and AI applications

These modules support a wide array of interfaces including LVDS, MIPI-DSI, HDMI 2.0, CSI, USB, PCIe, UART, SPI, I2C, and more.

They are compatible with popular AI frameworks such as TensorFlow, PyTorch, MXNet, and Caffe, and support INT8/INT16 hybrid operations for efficient deep learning deployment.

These modules are a strategic response to the growing demand for scalable edge AI solutions in smart cities, industrial automation, and consumer electronics.

LTE-only modules – Futureproofing IoT connectivity

SIMCom’s latest LTE-only modules – A7683, A7663, and A7673 – are designed to deliver reliable, cost-effective, and future-proof connectivity for IoT applications.

Ideal applications include:

Smart metering

POS terminals

Asset tracking

Smart agriculture

Security panels

Smart home devices

Vending machines

Environmental sensors

Industrial IoT gateways

Vehicle telematics

Cold chain monitoring

Drone ground stations

Wearable trackers

LTE Cat-1 module comparison Feature A7683 A7663 A7673 LTE Category Cat-1 Cat-1 Cat-1bis Max Data Rate 10 Mbps DL / 5 Mbps UL 10 Mbps DL / 5 Mbps UL 10 Mbps DL / 5 Mbps UL Form Factor LGA LCC+LGA LCC+LGA Compatibility SIM800 series A7682E / A7683E / SIM800 series A7670 R2 / SIM7000 / SIM7070 / SIM800 series GNSS Support – GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou – 2G/3G Fallback – – –

These modules are ideal for developers and manufacturers seeking high-performance LTE connectivity without the legacy overhead of older network technologies.

Advanced 5G modules for high-performance IoT

SIMCom’s 5G portfolio includes A8200, A8230, and SIM8260E-M2, each optimized for specific use cases.

The A8200 targets high-throughput industrial and enterprise applications with full 5G NR (SA/NSA) support.

Its applications include:

Industrial routers and gateways : For high-throughput, low-latency connectivity in factories or remote monitoring.

: For high-throughput, low-latency connectivity in factories or remote monitoring. Smart grid and energy : Real-time data transmission for smart meters and grid control systems.

: Real-time data transmission for smart meters and grid control systems. Surveillance and security : 5G-enabled HD video streaming from remote cameras.

: 5G-enabled HD video streaming from remote cameras. Autonomous vehicles : For V2X communication and telemetry.

: For V2X communication and telemetry. Healthcare devices: Remote diagnostics and telemedicine with high data needs.

The A8230, based on 3GPP Release 17 RedCap (Reduced Capability), is engineered for mid-tier IoT devices requiring lower power consumption and moderate data rates.

Its applications include:

Wearables and health monitors : Smartwatches, fitness trackers, and medical sensors.

: Smartwatches, fitness trackers, and medical sensors. Smart meters : Electricity, water, and gas meters with moderate data needs.

: Electricity, water, and gas meters with moderate data needs. Asset tracking : Logistics and fleet management with long battery life.

: Logistics and fleet management with long battery life. Smart city sensors : Environmental monitoring, parking sensors, and street lighting.

: Environmental monitoring, parking sensors, and street lighting. Retail and vending machines: POS terminals and connected kiosks.

The SIM8260E-M2, powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X62, is a high-performance M.2 module designed for mobile broadband, CPE, and GNSS-enabled applications.

Its applications include:

5G CPE (Customer Premises Equipment) : Home and enterprise internet access.

: Home and enterprise internet access. Connected vehicles : Telematics, infotainment, and navigation with GNSS.

: Telematics, infotainment, and navigation with GNSS. Drones and UAVs : Real-time video and telemetry with precise positioning.

: Real-time video and telemetry with precise positioning. AR/VR devices : High-bandwidth, low-latency streaming.

: High-bandwidth, low-latency streaming. Industrial automation: Robotics and machine control in smart factories.

SIMCom’s 5G module comparison Feature A8200 A8230 SIM8260E-M2 5G Standard Rel-16 SA/NSA Rel-17 RedCap SA Rel-16 SA/NSA Form Factor LGA LGA+LCC M.2 Max 5G DL Speed 4 Gbps 226 Mbps 3.47 Gbps (NSA) Max 5G UL Speed 1 Gbps 120 Mbps 0.9 Gbps (SA) GNSS Support No Yes Yes Temp Range -30°C to +70°C -30°C to +75°C -40°C to +85°C Interfaces USB 3.1, PCIe, UART, etc. USB 2.0, PCIe, UART, etc. USB 3.1, PCIe, GPIO, etc.

These modules offer varying form factors, data speeds, GNSS support, and temperature ranges to meet diverse deployment needs.

Precision GNSS modules – SIM65M and SIM32ELA

SIMCom’s GNSS modules offer high-performance satellite positioning for applications requiring precise location tracking, low power consumption, and fast Time-To-First-Fix (TTFF).

These modules are ideal for:

Asset tracking

Vehicle navigation

Drone positioning

Smart agriculture

Wearable location devices

GNSS module comparison table Feature SIM65M SIM32ELA GNSS systems GPS, GLONASS, BDS, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, BDS, Galileo, QZSS Receiver channels 47 47 Update rate 10Hz 10Hz Sensitivity (tracking) -166dBm -166dBm TTFF (cold start) 30s 30s Accuracy (position) 2m 2m Power supply 2.8V–4.3V 2.8V–4.3V Power consumption (tracking) 18mA 18mA Antenna type Active and passive Embedded Form factor LCC (10.1×9.7×2.5mm) LCC (14×9.6×2.15mm) Protocols NMEA, RTCM NMEA, RTCM Certifications CE, RoHS/REACH CE, RoHS/REACH

Otto Wireless Solutions

Otto Wireless Solutions, in collaboration with SIMCom, is driving the future of IoT in Africa.

Whether you’re building smart cities, deploying industrial automation, or developing consumer electronics, Otto Wireless offers a comprehensive suite of LTE, AI, 5G, and GNSS modules tailored to your needs.

With expert engineering support and a commitment to innovation, Otto Wireless is your trusted partner in building intelligent, connected solutions.

All modules are now available for order.

Click here to contact Otto Wireless Solutions for pre-orders, technical inquiries, or integration support.