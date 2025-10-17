Vodacom delivers big this summer with record-breaking deals through The Extra Your Summer Campaign

As South Africans continue to face mounting financial pressures, Vodacom is stepping up with its most rewarding Summer Campaign to date.

The 2025 Extra Your Summer campaign delivers unprecedented value through the company’s richest data deal ever and over R500 million in prizes and rewards, designed to offer real relief during tough times.

At the heart of the campaign is a standout offer, which is 20GB of data for just R99, available exclusively available on VodaPay.

The bundle includes 7.5GB base data, 7.5GB bonus data, 5GB YouTube data, two months of YouTube Premium, and 100 VodaBucks, representing nearly R200 in value. It’s the most competitive prepaid data deal Vodacom has ever launched.

“We’re acutely aware of the financial strain many South Africans are experiencing,” says Rishaad Tayob, Consumer Business Director at Vodacom South Africa.

“This summer, we are going the extra mile to deliver tangible relief through exceptional value. Our R99 20GB deal is transformative for customers who’ve had to cut back on connectivity due to cost pressures. Staying connected shouldn’t be a luxury.”

This year, Vodacom is also giving its postpaid customers additional value. All customers need to do is sign up or upgrade to a 200GB SIM-only offer for just R299, and they’ll get 5GB of bonus data plus two months of free YouTube Premium subscription, purely because everyone deserves a little extra this summer.

Vodacom’s Summer Campaign also unlocks daily opportunities to win memorable prizes through the VodaBucks Rewards Programme, running until the 6th of February 2026.

Customers can participate via free daily plays on the VodaPay app or USSD (*133#), with additional plays available using VodaBucks.

From cash and fuel to fashion vouchers and free drinks, Vodacom’s summer rewards are designed to add value every day.

Grand prizes include R1,000,000 in cash (awarded to eight winners), R50,000 in VodaBucks (for 100 winners), a year’s worth of fuel or data, and a daily Coca-Cola giveaway through a special brand partnership.

Daily rewards include lifestyle vouchers for groceries, fashion, and travel, exclusive partner discounts via Vodacom’s new postpaid tiering system, and Achiever goals to unlock mystery rewards.

VodaBucks earned through the campaign can be banked weekly, spent on essentials, or converted directly into cash via the VodaPay wallet, making every interaction count.

More than a summer campaign

Vodacom’s summer rewards are part of a broader commitment to support South Africans through meaningful connectivity, affordability, and empowerment.

“Our purpose is to connect people for a better future, and that means understanding the realities our customers face,” adds Tayob.

“Whether it’s through exceptional data deals, meaningful rewards, or sustained investment in network quality and community development, we’re committed to delivering value that makes a real difference in people’s lives.

That’s why we’ve accelerated 4G and 5G rollout in underserved areas, trained thousands of young people through our Youth Academy, and helped connect hundreds of schools with free internet and devices. From smart metering partnerships that create local jobs to disaster relief efforts and digital literacy programmes for female farmers, our focus is on building lasting impact where it matters most.”

How to participate

Vodacom’s Summer Campaign is open to all prepaid, hybrid, and contract customers.

To join the fun:

Download the VodaPay app or dial *133# Play daily for free to win instant prizes Complete Achiever & Exclusive goals on VodaPay to unlock mystery rewards Bank your VodaBucks weekly to avoid losing them Spend or convert VodaBucks into cash via the VodaPay wallet

The R99 20GB data deal is available exclusively on the VodaPay app.

Click here to learn more about Vodacom.

Customers can download VodaPay, available through the Apple App, Google Play and Huawei App Gallery Stores.