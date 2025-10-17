HUAWEI Watch GT 6 Pro review – Premium design meets serious fitness features

HUAWEI’s latest flagship smartwatch, the Watch GT 6 Pro, is a significant leap forward in the company’s wearable technology lineup.

It combines aerospace-grade materials with advanced health tracking and impressive battery life, positioning itself as a serious contender in the premium smartwatch market.

This is our opinion after receiving the HUAWEI Watch GT 6 Pro to review for a week.

Watch our review video below, or read on to learn more.

Build quality

The Watch GT 6 Pro immediately stands out thanks to its high-end material choices.

Constructed from aerospace-grade titanium alloy and sapphire crystal glass, the watch feels substantial without being unnecessarily heavy.

The sapphire crystal glass guarantees exceptional clarity and scratch resistance, whilst the titanium construction ensures long-term durability.

HUAWEI also implemented triple protection throughout by combining hard metal coating, key component coating, and robust waterproof design.

The result is comprehensive scratch protection, sweat anti-corrosion properties, and impressive IP69 and 5ATM water resistance ratings.

This makes the GT 6 Pro suitable for everything from swimming to freediving up to 40 metres.

Design and display

Our review unit featured a striking gold watch face with silver accents and elegant corners, creating a design that is equally suitable for your athletic gear, or while wearing a suit.

There are various other designs, too, and you can also choose from lots of different watch faces – ensuring there is a Watch GT 6 Pro configuration that perfectly suits your style.

Huawei is even offering one month of the Watch Face VIP membership for free. Simply open the Huawei Health App, navigate to Devices > Watch Faces, tap on the VIP banner/icon, and claim your free trial.

Whichever watch face configuration you choose, you will benefit from a stunning 1.47-inch AMOLED display – representing a 5.5% size increase over the previous generation.

Even more impressive to us was the display’s brightness, reaching up to 3,000 nits – 1.5 times brighter than its predecessor.

During our testing, the watch remained easily readable even under direct sunlight, addressing a common complaint with many smartwatches.

Users can customise the watch face with personal photos or footage, too, transforming the device into a hyper-personalised accessory.

Battery life that actually delivers

Battery life has become a crucial differentiator in the smartwatch market, and the GT 6 Pro delivers impressively.

HUAWEI claims up to 21 days under light use, 12 days with typical use, and seven days with the Always On Display enabled.

These figures stem from the adoption of high-silicon battery technology, which increases energy density by 37% compared to the previous model.

During our week-long testing period, even using a wide range of the most intensive features, we never had to recharge this smartwatch.

Sports and activity tracking

While the elegance and design of the HUAWEI Watch GT 6 Pro make it a fantastic daily accessory, it reaches even greater heights when tracking your athletic activities.

Particular attention has been paid to cyclists, such as the HUAWEI Sunflower Positioning System that delivers a 20% improvement in positioning accuracy through enhanced GNSS algorithms and antenna architecture.

Cyclists also benefit from comprehensive metrics including heart rate, inclination, speed, and distance, all displayed on the wrist.

A headline addition for cyclists will be the Cycling Virtual Power feature, which monitors real-time and average cycling power to gauge your effort levels regardless of inclination angle, terrain, and more.

This is the first time that a smartwatch has ever supported this feature – making the HUAWEI Watch GT 6 Pro a must for any cyclist.

Bluetooth connectivity is naturally available, and this enables pairing with professional equipment like heart rate straps, cadence sensors, power metres, and speedometers.

The HUAWEI Watch GT 6 Pro is not only designed for cyclists, however.

Examples of other athletic features include:

Trail runners receive dedicated features such as altitude tracking with trend analysis, navigation with estimated distances to waypoints, and comprehensive data including speed, heart rate, real-time grade, and grade-corrected pace.

receive dedicated features such as altitude tracking with trend analysis, navigation with estimated distances to waypoints, and comprehensive data including speed, heart rate, real-time grade, and grade-corrected pace. Golfers gain access to over 17,000 course maps across 80-plus countries, with downloadable zoomable maps and precise real-time yardage to hazards and greens.

gain access to over 17,000 course maps across 80-plus countries, with downloadable zoomable maps and precise real-time yardage to hazards and greens. The watch also supports freediving with apnoea training, hover timers, and water type selection.

with apnoea training, hover timers, and water type selection. With over 100 sports modes available, the GT 6 Pro caters to virtually any activity, and will track calories burnt and workout hours throughout.

HUAWEI TruSense health system

The all-new TruSense system represents HUAWEI’s most comprehensive health tracking platform yet.

Sleep tracking has been enhanced significantly. It is now more comprehensive, and monitors sleep stages, wake-up times, sleep hours, respiratory rate, heart rate, and blood oxygen levels.

The watch also provides customised advice for improving sleep habits based on the data it collects.

Stress monitoring runs continuously, too, and includes useful advice to relieve your stress when it detects a high-pressure moment.

Additional health metrics include:

All-day Heart Rate Variability (HRV) monitoring

SpO2 measurements

ECG analysis

Pulse Wave Arrhythmia.

Users can even receive a complimentary three-month HUAWEI Health+ membership when they purchase this smartwatch, which unlocks guided meditation, exclusive workouts, and personalised fitness plans.

To claim this offer, simply download the HUAWEI Health App, connect your watch to your smartphone, and tap on claim.

The membership activation page will automatically pop up once the device is connected.

Verdict

The HUAWEI Watch GT 6 Pro successfully combines premium materials, exceptional battery life, support for both iOS and Android, and comprehensive health and fitness tracking into a cohesive package.

Thanks to its brilliant display, multi-week battery life, and sophisticated cycling capabilities, it is unquestionably a leading flagship smartwatch in South Africa.

Click here to learn more about the HUAWEI Watch GT 6 Pro.