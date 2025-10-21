Women, finances, and what’s next: Planning for life’s unpredictable turns

Women are increasingly taking charge of their financial futures – and becoming more proactive about financial protection.

According to Discovery Life, between 2020 and 2024, there was a 30% increase in women taking out life policies, compared to 12% among men.

This shift reflects a growing awareness that life cover isn’t just a payout when you pass away. Living benefits, such as income protection, severe illness, and disability cover, are now considered essential tools for maintaining financial stability, no matter what life brings.

Life cover at every life stage

More women understand how important it is to safeguard their income and their long-term goals at every life stage. Here’s what you need to consider, no matter what stage you’re in.

Just starting out

Your first job brings independence and financial responsibilities, and getting income protection cover is a good starting point.

This life cover product protects your most important asset: Your ability to earn a salary. The younger and healthier you are when you take it out, the more affordable it is.

Waiting until you’re older, or after a chronic or severe illness diagnosis, often means higher premiums or even exclusions.

Climbing the career ladder

You should review your life cover when you change jobs, start a business, or at least once a year. Your income, lifestyle, and risks evolve, and your insurance should keep up with your needs.

Building relationships and families

Marriage, long-term partnerships, or starting a family are all milestones that can significantly influence financial planning.

Life insurance becomes a shared responsibility – protecting a partner or children, settling debts, covering medical expenses linked to severe illness or disability, and securing children’s education if you are sick or pass away.

Unexpected life-changing events

Life-changing events such as divorce, severe illness, disability or death can create significant financial strain for you and your loved ones.

When it comes to severe illness, one in eight South African women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime.

Life cover that offers living benefits, such as a lump-sum payout if you are diagnosed with a severe illness or become disabled, provides a critical financial safety net during a life-changing event.

This also protects your savings for your retirement and secures the future of your loved ones if you pass away.

Retirement and beyond

Insurers like Discovery Life allow you to monetise your health and wellness journey through features such as the *Cash Conversion Benefit, turning your life cover into a substantial asset after 65.

In some cases, clients can have their full amount of life cover paid to them simply for surviving to age 65.

For women who, according to recent Discovery Corporate and Employee Benefits data, enter retirement with 21% less than men in assets, these benefits can be particularly valuable.

A lifelong financial journey

Prioritising life cover and living benefits is one of the most powerful ways to protect your loved ones and secure their financial future. It’s an investment in independence, resilience, and lasting security, today and for the years ahead.

