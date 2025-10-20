South Africa’s Best-Rated ISP does it again

RSAWEB has once again reaffirmed its position as South Africa’s Best-Rated Internet Service Provider (ISP), earning an impressive Google rating of 4.7 out of 5 from more than 22,000 independent reviews – the highest among major ISPs in the country.

It is an honour that customers continue to recognise not only technical excellence, but the passion, care, and commitment of the incredible people who make RSAWEB South Africa’s top-rated ISP.

RSAWEB is consistently recognised for excellence:

2 x KFM Best ISP Award

#1 on the Netflix ISP Speed Index – delivering a fast, reliable, and buffer-free online experience – so you can enjoy your favourite shows and films without interruption.

delivering a fast, reliable, and buffer-free online experience – so you can enjoy your favourite shows and films without interruption. Consistently recognised by MyBroadband as one of South Africa’s top ISPs

4.7 out 5 Google rating from over 22,000 independent reviews

What sets RSAWEB apart? Customer Experience with Purpose

“At RSAWEB, we don’t just aim to put the customer first – we do so with purpose,” says CEO Rudy van Staden.

“We understand that household budgets are under pressure, which is why we’re committed to providing affordable high-quality fibre internet to all South Africans, without compromising on quality of service.”

This human-first philosophy drives every part of the RSAWEB customer experience. Support is not limited to digital channels, from installation to technical support, customers are supported by real people – ready to assist seven days a week with responsive service and real conversations.

The Human Touch in Every Connection

RSAWEB’s commitment to customer well-being goes beyond connectivity. Every new fibre customer receives free access to Bark Parental Control App – a powerful tool that helps parents protect their children online.

It’s just one of the ways RSAWEB shows that it’s not only about fast internet, but safe and meaningful digital experiences.

Exceptionally Reliable Network Quality

With more than two decades of experience, RSAWEB has built more than just a network – it has built trust.

By investing millions of Rands in leading-edge technology, with multiple backup routes across the country, and being backed by a highly skilled and passionate team, RSAWEB mitigates many of the risk unique to South Africa.

This has resulted in RSAWEB delivering some of the best network uptime in South Africa and they continue to deliver the reliability, speed, and support that South Africans expect and deserve.

Empowering South African SMEs

RSAWEB understands that small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are the heartbeat of the South African economy.

That’s why the company is deeply committed to enabling entrepreneurs and businesses to thrive – offering tailored connectivity solutions that allow business owners to focus on growth, while RSAWEB handles the technology.

From dedicated support to robust, high-performance infrastructure, RSAWEB’s commitment to SMEs has earned the trust of thousands of businesses nationwide – and that community continues to grow.

Real businesses. Real people. Real support.

That’s the RSAWEB difference.

Whether you’re looking for reliable fibre for your home office, business, or retail space, RSAWEB has the right solution – trusted by thousands of satisfied customers and a reputation built on performance and care.

Real customers, real experiences:

“It’s so refreshing to speak to an actual person when you have a question—especially about billing or any kind of query. I just joined, and the entire connection process was seamless and hassle-free. I’m genuinely so happy I made the switch. Excellent service so far – looking forward to more of the same!”

Experience award-winning fibre backed by real people who care – explore RSAWEB’s half-price deals today.