The Newsday App is here

Newsday, a new publication started by a group of passionate young journalists, has launched Android and iOS applications.

Newsday has established itself as a trusted source of information about South Africa. It offers investigative journalism, general news, and in-depth reporting.

It has already created a strong following. Since its launch three months ago, Newsday has grown to around 200,000 monthly readers.

Newsday has launched free Android and iOS mobile applications to serve this rapidly growing audience better.

The Newsday mobile applications offer all the functionality users expect from a news application, making consuming the news easy.

Registration is free and easy, and the mobile apps replicate the experience users have grown accustomed to on the mobile site.

Registered users can also engage in conversations about the articles and share their views on trending topics.

Newsday App users also have the option to get notifications about breaking news in South Africa.