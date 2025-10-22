How MyBroadband took Codehesion’s marketing to new heights

Codehesion is a leading turnkey software partner for South Africa’s top companies, and has benefited hugely from advertising on MyBroadband.

It develops Android apps, iOS apps, and custom software systems, leveraging skills like mobile application development, design, maintenance, project management, and team augmentation.

Codehesion differentiates itself from its competitors by only hiring the top 3% of all applications, ensuring that its software developers are all world-class.

The company proves the competence of its team by offering a free consultation for all prospective clients.

It is for these reasons that Codehesion is trusted by South Africa’s largest companies – and was named South Africa’s top software development company in 2024 and 2025.

Codehesion CEO and Founder Hector Beyers with the company’s 2025 MyBroadband Award for Top Software Development Company.

Advertising on MyBroadband

Codehesion advertises on MyBroadband to highlight its excellent software development services to a large and targeted South African audience.

It has run these marketing campaigns on MyBroadband since Codehesion was first founded.

“We have used everything that MyBroadband offers, with a strong focus on sponsored articles,” said Hector Beyers, CEO and Founder of Codehesion.

“This has helped us to build a strong sales pipeline when others in the industry have struggled.”

Beyers said the expertise of MyBroadband’s marketing team ensures that Codehesion’s marketing message always hits the mark.

He also praised the MyBroadband marketing team for managing Codehesion’s marketing campaigns on the company’s behalf – allowing Codehesion to focus exclusively on developing great software.

“I believe that every company should be advertising with MyBroadband,” said Beyers.

Watch the video below to learn more about how MyBroadband has helped Codehesion with its marketing.

