Vuka Summer – Herotel’s biggest campaign ever

This summer, Herotel is giving away R1.5 million in prizes, including two Suzuki X-Presso cars, over 3,800 prizes, and countless ways to win from October to December.

This is because Herotel isn’t just about fast, reliable internet – it’s about unlocking opportunities and rewarding the communities it serves.

Vuka Summer brings it all together: gadgets, essentials, and big prizes in one ultimate campaign.

Prizes include:

Volkano Headphones

Mini UPS

Netflix Vouchers

Smart Watches

Volkano Earphones

Powerbanks

Volkano Portable Speakers

School Shoes

Grand Prize: 2x Suzuki X-Presso vehicles

No Black Friday. No Back-to-School.

Just one massive orange Vuka Summer campaign with prizes you might have been planning to buy, for free.

How to enter

There are different ways to take part in Vuka Summer, and each action counts as a separate entry into the prize draws.

New customers

Purchase a monthly package or a prepaid starter pack.

Once installed, you can upgrade your package for an additional entry.

Existing hero Fibre customers

Upgrade your current package.

Update your details on the Herotel portal, including alternative contact information.

Complete both actions to receive two entries and improve your chances.

Existing Hero Prepaid customers

Top up with any 31-day voucher.

Update your details and alternative contact methods on the portal.

Just like on Hero Fibre, completing both steps gives you two entries.

Each completed action counts as one entry into the Vuka Summer prize draws, and all entries are automatically included in the grand prize draw for the Suzuki X-Presso winners, which will be announced in January.

If you’re lucky, you could win a prize in November or December and still walk away with the grand prize at the end.

More than prizes

Vuka Summer is about celebrating the season and creating opportunities.

By taking part, customers also get the chance to explore Herotel’s fast and reliable internet, perfect for streaming, gaming, studying, or keeping the whole family connected – with all devices connected to a single router in the household.

Herotel has reported that some households are already using more than 1 terabyte of data per month, showing just how much communities rely on dependable connectivity.

Whether you’re signing up for the first time, upgrading your package, or simply keeping your details up to date, Vuka Summer has something for everyone.

This campaign is a way for Herotel to reward is customers across South Africa and show how it is committed to making digital life easier, more affordable, and more fun.

Click here to learn more about Herotel’s Vuka Summer.