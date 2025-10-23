PrimeXBT Insights: How JSE sector momentum compares to the Top 40 index

By Kearabilwe Nonyana, VIP Account manager at PrimeXBT South Africa

The old market adage “Sell in May and go away” has long been a fixture in global investing folklore, suggesting that equity markets tend to underperform between May and October compared to the stronger November–April period.

While this seasonal pattern is well-documented in developed markets like the United States and Europe, its relevance to South Africa’s Johannesburg Stock Exchange has been more nuanced.

When applied to the JSE, the “Sell in May” phenomenon has shown mixed results. Studies of the FTSE/JSE All Share Index and the Top 40 over the past two decades reveal periods where May to October did underperform relative to the November–April period, but the effect is less consistent than in developed markets.

For active traders, such seasonal shifts can present short-term opportunities, accessible through the FSCA-regulated broker PrimeXBT, which allows trading on the South Africa 40 Index reflecting the JSE’s largest companies.

Industrials: Lagging large-cap benchmark

The SA Industrials sector has under-performed the Top 40 benchmark by a considerable margin.

The Industrials component has a 12-month return of approximately –16.7%, while year-to-date it is down about –13.5%.

These numbers reflect domestic headwinds: subdued local growth, cost pressures, and perhaps weaker demand for purely domestic industrial exposures.

In contrast, the Top 40’s positive 30-plus % return indicates stronger performance by global-facing large caps or sectors less tied to domestic industrial cycles.

Valuation metrics also underscore the market scepticism toward Industrials. The sector’s current price–earnings ratio is roughly 5.4×, below its historical three-year average of 7.7×.

Lower valuations paired with negative returns suggest that investors are applying a discount to this segment of the market, perhaps anticipating earnings weakness or growth constraints.

Telecoms & Resources: pockets of strength

By contrast, pockets of the market tied to commodities and telecoms have delivered far stronger returns.The South African Telecom industry has recorded a 12-month return of about +46.2%.

Although telecoms are not neatly mapped into the “Resources” bucket alone, the performance signals that companies with global reach or exposure to commodity/metal cycles have benefited from favourable external conditions.

including the Top 40’s strong return – suggests that the Resources segment has likely contributed disproportionately to positive performance in the overall benchmark.

The Top 40’s 12-month gain of roughly +32.8% implies that the outperformers have pulled average returns upward in the large-cap universe.

Deeper analysis of this trend

The divergence between the JSE Top 40 and the Industrials sector highlights a clear shift in market leadership toward export- and commodity-linked companies.

Telecoms and resource stocks, supported by global earnings and favourable commodity cycles, are driving much of the market’s gains, while domestically focused industrial firms lag behind.

This has created uneven performance within the large-cap universe, where the Top 40’s overall strength masks weakness in certain segments.

Industrials continue to face structural headwinds such as soft local demand, rising costs, and regulatory challenges, while resources and telecoms remain vulnerable to currency swings and commodity price volatility.

Valuations reflect these dynamics, with low multiples in Industrials signalling muted growth expectations and higher valuations in globally exposed sectors underscoring investor confidence in their earnings resilience.

Trading SA40 index with PrimeXBT

PrimeXBT provides traders with seamless access to the South Africa 40 Index (SA40), enabling participation in the performance of the country’s largest and most liquid companies through a single contract for difference (CFD).

This allows investors to speculate on the overall direction of the South African equity market without having to buy individual shares.

As an FSCA-regulated multi-asset broker, PrimeXBT offers a secure and transparent trading environment, combining leveraged exposure, competitive spreads, and advanced execution tools within a single platform.

The SA40 Index is available on both MT5 and PrimeXBT’s proprietary PXTrader platform, giving traders the flexibility to choose their preferred interface and trading setup.

Traders can benefit from the ability to go long or short, react quickly to market events, and manage risk efficiently — whether they aim to diversify portfolios, hedge existing equity exposure, or capture short-term movements in the SA Top 40.

With around-the-clock access and an intuitive interface, PrimeXBT enables traders to participate in South Africa’s equity momentum with flexibility, control, and regulatory confidence.

Key takeaways and market perspective

In summary, while the FTSE/JSE Top 40 Index has posted a strong +30 – 33 % 12-month return, the underlying sector breakdown reveals meaningful divergence.

The SA Industrials sector has significantly lagged, with a 12-month performance around –16.7% and valuations below historical norms. In contrast, telecoms and likely the commodity-linked resources space have exhibited strong gains.

For investors in the South African equity market, this sector dispersion underscores the importance of looking beneath the headline index performance—sectoral positioning matters, as does the exposure to domestic versus global earnings, currency and commodity dynamics.

Click here to start trading with PrimeXBT

Disclaimer

The content provided here is for informational purposes only and is not intended as personal investment advice and does not constitute a solicitation or invitation to engage in any financial transactions, investments, or related activities.

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. The financial products offered by the Company are complex and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. These products may not be suitable for all investors.

Before engaging, you should consider whether you understand how these leveraged products work and whether you can afford the high risk of losing your money. The Company does not accept clients from the Restricted Jurisdictions as indicated on its website / T&Cs.

PrimeXBT (PTY) LTD is an authorised financial services provider in South Africa with licence number 45697. PrimeXBT (PTY) LTD acts as an intermediary between the investor and the market maker which is the counterparty to the products purchased through PrimeXBT.