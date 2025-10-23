Vision Meets Value: The SKYWORTH X6600H QD-Mini LED TV Launches Just in Time for Black Friday

A New Era of Home Entertainment Arrives

Just as the holiday season approaches, SKYWORTH unveils its revolutionary X6600H QD-Mini LED TV, a television that redefines what’s possible in home viewing.

This isn’t merely another TV release; it represents a leap forward in display technology, strategically timed to become the centerpiece of your Black Friday shopping list.

The X6600H: Where Premium Meets Accessible

Available in multiple sizes (55″, 65″, 75″) to suit any space, the X6600H stands as “The World’s First QD-Mini LED that Frees Your Vision.”

It shatters the barrier between high-end performance and attainable luxury, delivering a picture so immaculate and comfortable it feels like visual liberation.

The Science behind the Stunning Picture

At the heart of the X6600H lies SKYWORTH’s proprietary Nexo™ Mini LED technology, a masterful fusion of cutting-edge innovations:

The Ultimate Hybrid: QLED + Mini LED: By marrying the vibrant, billion-color spectrum of Gen 5 QLED+ with the precision and control of a Mini LED backlight, the X6600H achieves a new standard of super clarity, breathtaking color vibrancy, and profoundly deep blacks.

Matte Screen Ultra – Banish Reflections for Good: The revolutionary Matte Screen Ultra is a game-changer for living rooms. Its Ultra Matte Layer employs nano-scale micro-etching to scatter ambient light, eliminating frustrating glare from sun and lamps. You get a crystal-clear, perfectly comfortable picture at any time of day, complemented by an Ultra Wide-view Layer that ensures everyone on the sofa enjoys the same perfect image from virtually any seat in the house.

Designed for Real Life: Intuitive and Inclusive Features

SKYWORTH understands that a superior TV is defined by both its performance and its ease of use. The X6600H is packed with thoughtful, user-centric features:

Find-my Remote: End the nightly hunt. Simply use your voice or the on-screen menu to trigger an audible tone from the remote, locating it in seconds.

EYE CARE 5.0: Protection for the whole family. With advanced flicker-free technology and a sophisticated blue light filter, enjoy longer viewing sessions without the associated eye strain.

Text Scaling: Customize your comfort. Easily adjust the size of on-screen text for effortless reading of menus, guides, and subtitles.

Bluetooth Hearing Aid Mode: Entertainment for everyone. This inclusive feature allows for a direct connection to compatible hearing aids, delivering clear, personalized audio without disturbing others.

Your Black Friday Upgrade Awaits at Major Retailers

The launch of the X6600H is news enough, but the real headline is this: Incredible Black Friday pricing is now being loaded.

You can find this game-changing television at all your favorite retailers, including Makro, Hi-Fi Corp, Incredible Connection, and Takealot. This is your opportunity to own a state-of-the-art QD-Mini LED TV, packed with premium features, at an unbeatable Black Friday value.

Don’t just buy a new TV; elevate your entire home entertainment experience. The SKYWORTH X6600H is the Black Friday deal that doesn’t just meet expectations, it surpasses them.



From compact living rooms to expansive home theatres, SKYWORTH’s Black Friday collection has the perfect display for every space and budget.

Leading the lineup is the groundbreaking X6600H QD-Mini LED TV, available in popular sizes (55″, 65″, 75″), alongside other exceptional models: the Q6600H QLED+, the ultra-smooth X8500G AI Karaoke Mini LED 120Hz Turbo Motion, the entertaining X8700G Mini LED 144Hz, and for smaller spaces, the highly capable E5520H 2K QLED+ in 43″, 40″, and 32″ sizes.

Each television runs Google TV, combining SKYWORTH’s cutting-edge display innovations with smart, intuitive features to bring premium viewing experiences within reach this Black Friday.

Stay tuned for the sale announcement and prepare to experience vision, truly freed.