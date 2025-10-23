ZTE hosts ZTE Broadband User Congress 2025 in Mexico City under the theme “AI Boosting Broadband Benefits”

ZTE Corporation, a global leading provider of integrated information and communication technology solutions, recently kicked off its 2025 Broadband User Congress in Mexico City, Mexico.

This year’s congress themed “AI Boosting Broadband Benefits”, brought together over 400 global ICT industry leaders, top telecom operators, enterprise innovation pioneers, and strategic partners to exchange insights on broadband innovations in the intelligent era.

The congress highlighted a series of AI-driven innovations, showcasing how AI is accelerating the evolution of next-generation broadband solutions and driving network intelligent transformation to new heights.

In the opening keynote, Xiao Ming, President of ZTE Overseas, emphasized that broadband is evolving from mere connectivity to intelligence, serving as the digital neurons system of modern society.

He noted that today’s users expect networks that are faster, smarter, and more caring.

Guided by this vision, ZTE is accelerating the shift toward intelligent broadband, empowering operators to enhance user experience, improve operational efficiency, and unlock new growth opportunities.

Xiao Ming further outlined ZTE’s strategic roadmap, positioning enhanced network experience as the foundation, optimized user interaction as the catalyst, and expanded scenario value as the vision.

Through integrating AI-powered smart home solutions, advanced networking, and intelligent operations, ZTE aims to help global partners achieve new levels of business excellence and sustainable growth.

“On the journey from ‘Connectivity Provider’ to ‘Intelligence Creator’, ZTE will continue to collaborate with global partners to co-build a sustainable, intelligent world driven by openness, collaboration, and shared success,” Xiao Ming concluded.

A key highlight of the conference was the panel discussion session “Winning the Fiber Race: Are Operators Truly Capturing the Rewards?”, which gathered senior leaders from telecoms, enterprises, and digital ecosystems to explore how Fibre drives growth.

Meanwhile, three dedicated exhibition zones showcased ZTE’s latest innovations in AI×Optical Network, AI Ecosystem, and Sports Innovation, offering visitors a comprehensive view of ZTE’s cutting-edge technologies and real-world applications.

AI×Optical Network

In the FTTx field, ZTE’s Light PON and Light ODN solutions support smooth evolution, enabling faster and low-cost network deployment with compact and outdoor OLTs and simplified network architecture, meeting the network construction demands of ISP and MSO.

AI technologies bring in higher quality and efficiency. For example, the iintelligent ODN network planning tool enables one-click network planning and design, effectively reducing the time and labor, and fiber fingerprint technology provides full visibility and management, achieving fault location accuracy within one meter and cutting fault location time by over 90%.

In terms of optical transport networks, focusing on “OTN for AI” and “AI for OTN”, ZTE proposes the HI-OTN solution for high performance high intelligence.

With single-wavelength 1.6T and 12THz full-band technologies that enable single-fiber 100T transmission, it provides an ultra-broadband and ultra-fast optical network foundation for AI services.

Moreover, the AI-powered optical network health assessment and precise optical module failure warning functions shorten the fault maintenance time by 30%.

By integrating AI-powered root-cause analysis for alarms, ZTE has boosted troubleshooting efficiency by 20%, significantly accelerating optical network O&M.

For IP networks, the AI HI-IPNet solution accelerates the monetization of IP networks.

With AI-Native 400GE/800GE high-performance routers, it helps operators build networks with optimal TCO.

The end-to-end millisecond-level low-latency slicing supports the development of high-value services such as private lines, cloud gaming, and real-time interaction, boosting revenue growth for operators.

Furthermore, AIOps enables proactive O&M and minute-level precise fault diagnosis, ensuring highly efficient and stable network operation.

Regarding AI home, ZTE leads a new era of smart life. For home connectivity, ZTE AI Wi-Fi 7 and Gigabit FTTR are equipped with innovations such as AI-powered intelligent antenna, seamless roaming, and acceleration engine.

This enables operators to deliver tailored experience by providing scenario-based packages based on thriving ecosystem.

As to smartness, the AI media terminals have transformed a single TV box to a full-scenario integrated terminal.

It reduces the cost by 30% and increases the ARPU by 20%, redefining the new large screen ecosystem.

At the same time, the triple value engine of “smart viewing, smart storage, and smart connectivity” creates a new carrier-class paradigm of “security as a service”.

Furthermore, ZTE’s AI Smart View won the “Most Innovative Smart Home Experience” award at Network X 2025.

Focusing on “experience as a service”, ZTE AI home provides every family with ultimate full-scenario smart experience through AI innovations and scenario-based services.

AI Ecosystem

As AI applications demand scalable, high-performance computing, ZTE presented its end-to-end intelligent computing data center solutions, featuring modular, prefabricated intelligent computing containers with liquid cooling, cutting delivery time by 40%.

In power distribution field, intelligent bus bar pooling is adopted to support a wide range of cabinet power densities.

In response to the uncertainty of future businesses, it provides a compatible and co-construction solution.

Meanwhile, by combining AI-enabled intelligent management system perception and autonomous learning, it achieves optimal energy efficiency during the operation, meeting the requirements for efficient and flexible deployment.

ZTE also showcased its full-stack intelligent computing solution, featuring a comprehensive range of general and AI servers, including the industry-focused AiCube all-in-one appliance, to build a high-performance computing foundation.

On the software side, it offers a navigational low-code AI platform and Co-Sight Agent Factory, which lower the barrier for AI model training and inference, enable pipeline-based, minute-level AI app development，allowing small and medium-sized enterprises to build their own AI capabilities amid the wave of digitalization.

The ultimate enabler of intelligent computing is energy. ZTE Digital Energy provides the energy foundation for AI computing and communication networks.

The renewable energy business exhibition area showcases solutions for PV, energy storage, and the integration of PV with storage, offering smart and clean energy to global operators and enterprise clients.

It provides full-scenario, end-to-end EPC capabilities and qualifications for renewable energy projects.

The energy storage system features triple-layer protection for ultimate safety.

The newly launched “Energy Matrix” integrates storage and generation, supports intelligent hybrid use and multi-energy convergence, and includes intelligent modular power units with over 98% efficiency and a high power density of 70.2W/in³.

It supports single-circuit load power-off and metering. Combined with the “One Site, One Strategy” energy operation solution, it reduces solar energy waste by 20%, saves 50% in fuel consumption, and cuts electricity usage by 25%, leading the way in energy digitalization.

Sports Innovation

In anticipation of the FIFA World Cup 2026 coming to the Americas, ZTE unveiled the “One Day for Football Fans” experience zone, demonstrating how its technologies elevate fan engagement—from ultra-fast live streaming and immersive multi-screen viewing to seamless connectivity across stadiums and fan zones.

ZTE’s FTTR solutions extend ultra-gigabit optical connectivity to hotels and retail stores, enhancing both operational efficiency and user experience.

AI-powered cameras and monitoring systems further improve safety and service quality.

For large venues, the AI-Optical Stadium solution deliver all-optical 10 Gbps FTTR-B networks, significantly shortening the service provisioning time while increasing the bandwidth.

The AI All-Scenario Live Broadcast solution, based on the Cloud Premium Video Platform and hybrid cloud architecture, serving over 150 operators in more than 40 countries, supports 4K/8K ultra-HD playback, cross-device continuity, and AI-enhanced operations, redefining the viewing experience.

Throughout the conference, ZTE and its partners reaffirmed their commitment to digital intelligence co-construction across Latin America.

Click here for more information about ZTE.