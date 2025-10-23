Situational awareness has become a frontline imperative for first responders

By Reshaad Sha, Executive Chairman, Sentiv

The ability to see, act and understand events in real time is changing the face of emergency response and the speed at which lives are saved.

For decades, this visibility was built on two-way radios, CCTV cameras and after-the-fact reporting.

In 2025, these systems are no longer enough, especially in South Africa.

Urban density, extreme weather, infrastructure instability and complex threat environments demand more intelligence delivered instantly to emergency responders.

A systematic review published in Disaster Medicine and Public Health Preparedness recently confirmed how essential situational awareness has become to ensure effective and efficient disaster response.

Another study showed how combining body-worn cameras, drones and AI could support real-time situational awareness and improve evidence collection, officer and public safety, and operational efficiency.

Technology is changing the shape of saving human lives, and already there are multiple use cases worldwide that underscore its value.

Body worn cameras have become live-streaming intelligence nodes, drones now arrive on the scene before officers, and IoT sensors add layers of environmental insight.

Combined with the rapidly changing capabilities of AI, these technologies are moving situational awareness from fragmented inputs to a unified, predictive view.

Proven Impact that is globally validated.

The impact of these tools is also measurable.

The Chula Vista Police Department in California, for example, has deployed drones as first responders on more than 20,000 missions and have cut their average response times by more than two minutes.

The Lancashire Constabulary in the UK equipped 2,200 officers with integrated body-worn cameras to streamline reporting and boost transparency, and in 2024, Police Scotland committed £13.3 million to a nationwide rollout of 10,500 devices following 81% public support.

In Seattle, Brinc, a drone manufacturer, has expanded its Responder drone platform to more than 700 public safety agencies across the United States.

And in China, UAV-based communication nodes have kept operations running in disaster zones where terrestrial infrastructure has failed.

Why this matters today

Globally, the demand for richer situational awareness has reached a tipping point.

Citizens expect every interaction with emergency services to be transparent and backed by verifiable evidence, a standard reinforced by research showing body-worn video reduces public complaints and escalations dramatically.

At the same time, the pressures of rising urban density, climate-related disasters, and increasingly complex security threats are stretching traditional tools beyond their limits.

In South Africa, the safety environment is equally on the cusp of change.

Transforming first responder and citizen safety is urgent.

For every police officer, there are six private security guards, most operate with fragmented systems, often relying on WhatsApp groups to coordinate responses, and ambulance operators frequently dispatch vehicles without visibility into what equipment and medication they have available.

Combined, these factors undermine survival rates.

At the same time, city governments like Cape Town have shown the life-saving impact of resilient communication networks.

They kept first responders connected during the recent wildfires and show the art of the possible when mission-critical communication and situational intelligence are treated as public infrastructure.

And how the accessibility and readiness of today’s technology is making it easier for cities and governments to change.

With LTE and 5G now embedded across most urban centres, the networks exist to carry real-time video, telemetry, and AI-driven analysis directly into command centres.

For the first time, agencies can move from fragmented updates to continuous, multi-layered intelligence, allowing them to anticipate hazards, respond faster, and build trust through accountability.

And the proof is in the results – when intelligence is delivered faster, outcomes improve, public trust and officer safety increase and communities experience tangible value.

The future lies in convergence.

Body-worn video, drone reconnaissance, IoT sensors, and AI analytics, when connected through a single platform, create a living operational ecosystem.

Instead of officers drowning in raw data, decision-makers receive actionable intelligence: suspect locations, hazard alerts, biometric stress readings, or automated evidence logs.

A measurable strategic pay-off

Importantly, the pay-off is very clear.

Technology brings transparency alongside reduced litigation risks through verifiable chains of evidence; faster response times; improved operational efficiencies with automated tagging and streamlined reporting; and community trust driven by accountability.

Crucially, these investments also lay the groundwork for smart city capabilities with predictive policing, cross-agency data sharing and AI-driven dispatch.

This is the direction Sentiv has taken, with modular platforms that integrate easily into existing dispatch and command systems.

The Sentiv model is already in use, supported by flexible commercial structures such as Body-Worn Cameras-as-a-Service or Drone-Response-as-a-Service solutions.

These modular solutions allow decision-makers to opt into next-generation situational awareness using solutions and approaches already proven, both locally and globally.

For leaders in South Africa and across Africa, the opportunity is to leapfrog legacy models and build integrated, cloud-enabled situational awareness from the ground up.

By doing so, they can save lives, reduce risk, and create safer, more resilient communities, and avoid the costs and complexity that come with fragmented systems, slower responses and reduced public trust.

Sentiv bridges the gap between communication and actionable intelligence, leveraging AI-driven analytics, secure networking, and adaptive connectivity to provide deeper insights and raise the situational awareness of first responders.

