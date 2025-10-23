CFAO Mobility: Are Electric Vehicles the Future for South Africa?

Across the globe, electric vehicles (EVs) are no longer a niche innovation—they’re a mainstream movement. In 2024, EVs accounted for nearly 20% of global new car sales, driven by climate goals, fuel savings, and cutting-edge tech.

Countries like Norway, China, and Germany are leading the charge, with aggressive policies and infrastructure rollouts.

South Africa: A Market in Transition

While the global EV market is accelerating, South Africa is still finding its pace. The EV wave is building—but hasn’t yet hit its stride.

Fully electric vehicles (BEVs) remain limited due to pricing and infrastructure gaps, which challenge widespread adoption.

Still, South Africans are exploring cleaner alternatives. Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs) and Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs) have carved out a strong foothold, offering a practical and affordable bridge to electrification.

These vehicles combine petrol engines with electric motors to reduce fuel consumption and emissions—without full reliance on charging stations.

Meeting the Demand: CFAO Mobility’s Hybrid & Plug-in Hybrid Lineup

As demand for electrified vehicles grows across South Africa, CFAO Mobility is not just responding—we’re leading the way.

With a deep understanding of South Africans’ evolving needs, we’re committed to making cleaner mobility more accessible through innovation, variety, and nationwide reach.

Our dealer network is stocked with a growing range of hybrid and plug-in hybrid vehicles that balance performance, efficiency, and affordability.

These models are selected to meet diverse lifestyles— from urban commuters to family adventurers and bakkie enthusiasts.

Whether you’re looking for fuel savings, lower emissions, or a stepping stone into the electric future, CFAO Mobility has the right vehicle for you.

Here are four standout options available across our network:

Toyota Corolla Cross 1.8 Hybrid XS (HEV)

Fuel Efficiency : 4.1 L/100 km

: 4.1 L/100 km Power : 90 kW combined

: 90 kW combined Upside : Affordable, locally assembled, and family-friendly.

: Affordable, locally assembled, and family-friendly. Downside: Modest power output may feel underwhelming on highways.

Honda Fit Hybrid (HEV)

Fuel Efficiency : 3.7 L/100 km

: 3.7 L/100 km Power : 80 kW combined

: 80 kW combined Upside : Ultra-efficient and perfect for urban driving.

: Ultra-efficient and perfect for urban driving. Downside: Smaller size and limited boot space may not suit all lifestyles.

Haval H6 Hybrid Ultra Luxury (HEV)

Fuel Efficiency : 5.2 L/100 km

: 5.2 L/100 km Power : 179 kW

: 179 kW Upside : Premium features, spacious cabin, and strong performance.

: Premium features, spacious cabin, and strong performance. Downside: Slightly higher fuel consumption compared to smaller hybrids.

GWM P500 2.0T Ultra Luxury Hybrid Double Cab 4×4 (PHEV)

Fuel Efficiency : 9.8 L/100 km (combined)

: 9.8 L/100 km (combined) Power : 255 kW

: 255 kW Upside : South Africa’s first hybrid bakkie, combining power and sustainability.

: South Africa’s first hybrid bakkie, combining power and sustainability. Downside: Higher price point and fuel use compared to standard hybrids.

CFAO Mobility: Driving the Change

With over 120 dealerships nationwide, CFAO Mobility is making it easier for South Africans to explore cleaner driving options. Whether you’re shopping for a brand-new hybrid or browsing our pre-owned HEV stock, we’ve got you covered. From compact hybrids and family SUVs to powerful plug-in bakkies, CFAO Mobility has the inventory and expertise to guide your journey toward smarter, greener driving.

Enquire today at www.cfaomobility.co.za and drive the change with CFAO Mobility.