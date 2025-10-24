Modernise your mobile app with the help of Codehesion

Codehesion, voted South Africa’s most trusted software development company, helps companies to modernise their mobile apps and give them a fresh look and feel.

Codehesion was founded in 2017 by software architect and computer engineer Hector Beyers to build software for South African companies.

Codehesion only employs highly skilled and experienced software engineers, computer scientists, and project managers.

This helped the company quickly build a reputation for producing world-class mobile apps and for delivering these projects on time and within budget.

Codehesion has won numerous awards, including the prestigious MTN Business App of the Year Award, and two Supersonic New Generation Social & Digital Media Awards.

Its long list of satisfied clients includes local and global market leaders like Woolworths, Hyundai, Leroy Merlin, Tiger Wheel & Tyre, City Lodge, and Peermont Global.

Over the last eight years, Codehesion has developed exceptional skills in custom software and mobile app development.

One of its fastest-growing services is mobile app modernisation, which helps companies improve their mobile applications and add modern features.

As part of the process, Codehesion does an audit of the existing code, rewrites it where needed, and gives the app a new look and feel.

These initiatives have helped many top South African companies update their mobile apps with a much-improved version.

Free Codehesion consultation

Codehesion offers a free consultation for companies that have an existing mobile app they want to improve and modernise.

For a free consultation, contact Codehesion here.