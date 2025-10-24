TMT deploys next-generation AI CCTV system at Liquor City Oasis

TMT, a leading systems integrator in the retail sector, has successfully completed the installation of a Hikvision AI-powered video monitoring solution at Liquor City Oasis.

The project represents a major step forward in retail surveillance, transitioning from traditional, retrospective CCTV to a proactive, analytics-driven security and business intelligence system.

The advanced system leverages artificial intelligence to detect and respond to security threats in real time while providing valuable data on customer movement and store operations.

This combination of safety and business analytics empowers retailers to make informed decisions, improve customer experiences, and prevent losses.

“Modern retail environments demand more than just camera hardware – they require intelligent systems that add measurable value,” said Francois Du Toit, Chief Sales Officer at TMT.

“As a trusted systems integrator, TMT ensures that each installation is fit-for-purpose, scalable, and aligned with our clients’ operational goals.”

The importance of surveillance

South African retailers face the dual challenge of protecting assets and creating a secure, welcoming space for customers.

TMT’s tailored AI surveillance solutions, powered by Hikvision technology, help address these challenges through features such as real-time alerts, queue monitoring, heat mapping, and people counting – tools that enhance both security and business insight.

As a solutions integrator, TMT goes beyond supplying equipment.

The company designs, implements, and maintains systems that integrate seamlessly into clients’ operations, ensuring every deployment is customized, effective, and future-ready.

The Liquor City Oasis project underscores TMT’s ongoing commitment to helping South African businesses adopt intelligent technologies that enhance safety, operational efficiency, and overall performance.

Click here to learn more about TMT.