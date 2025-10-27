10 Awesome October deals still available at Vodacom World

Vodacom World is running a series of deals for its clients, offering substantial savings on some of its best products and services.

To capitalise on these offers, simply visit Vodacom World before 6 November 2025 and browse the offered deals.

These deals include savings on everything from prepaid and postpaid contracts to stylish accessories and home connectivity devices.

We have highlighted our top ten deals from the promotion, below.

Prepaid LTE

Vodacom World is offering affordable prepaid LTE bundles that will provide you with data anywhere and anytime at unmatched prices.

This includes a 4GB deal, consisting of 2GB anytime and 2GB nighttime data, valid for 14 days, for only R49.

If you need more data for longer, the deals on offer extend to a large range of bundle sizes – with equal amounts of anytime and night time data valid for 30 days.

These include a 20GB bundle (10GB anytime and 10GB night time) for R149, and a 100GB bundle (50GB anytime and 50GB nighttime) for R349.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge

Customers looking to upgrade to a new smartphone should consider the new Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge.

It is available from Vodacom World at an excellent R999pm on a 36-month contract or for prepaid at R24,999 – including a free Samsung 25W Travel Adapter.

Those who pick up an S25 Edge also stand a chance to win excellent prizes, including shopping vouchers, TVs, Sound Bars, and much more.

Huawei Nova 14i 256GB

Vodacom World visitors can pick up a new Huawei Nova 14i 256GB for only R329pm on a 36-month contract.

Along with the Nova 14i, those who purchase this excellent smartphone will get a free Huawei Band 10 valued at R1,539.

Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G

Another great smartphone, the Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G, is available at Vodacom World for only R499pm on a 36-month contract or prepaid for R11,999.

This deal includes a free Xiaomi Smart Air Fryer and a Xiaomi Band9 Active worth R3,338.

OPPO Reno 13 F 5G

The OPPO Reno13 F 5G is also available at Vodacom World at a massive discount. It costs only R549pm for 36 months, saving you R5,400.

Along with the smartphone and the massive savings, you will get a free OPPO A40 worth R2,699.

Home internet

Vodacom World also offers a range of excellent LTE deals, providing various speeds and sizes to suit your needs, including:

400GB at up to 20Mbps – R379pm

600GB at up to 30Mbps – R449pm

1TB at up to 50Mbps – R599pm

2TB at up to 100Mbps – R699pm

All these deals are offered on 36-month contracts and include a free Volkano UPS worth R499.

Double HONOR 400

If you’re not just shopping for yourself and need two smartphones, Vodacom World is running a promotion for getting two HONOR 400 smartphones for only R999pm for 36 months.

This also comes with two free HONOR Watch 2i worth R939 and a free Air Fryer worth R850 for extra value.

Everyday essentials

Vodacom World offers great deals on many home appliances and everyday accessories.

These include deals such as a Boden Stark Anson Collection 4 Slice Stainless Steel Toaster for only R1,399 or a Boden Stark 8L Dual Element Air Fryer with Steaming Function for R2,699.

Vivo V50 Lite

The Vivo V50 Lite, an excellent mid-range smartphone, is available at Vodacom World for only R799pm on a 36-month contract.

This includes a 3GB Red Core package as well as a free Feelive 5L Air Fryer worth R1,599.

Easy2Own

At Vodacom World, you can also capitalise on its Easy2Own service, which allows you to buy a smartphone for as little as R6 per day.

Even on more powerful smartphones, this daily price remains markedly low – for example, you can buy a Samsung Galaxy A05S for only R17 per day.

Shop at Vodacom World

Vodacom World is the flagship Vodacom centre and can be found at 082 Vodacom Boulevard, Midrand.

It is the best place to get great deals on smartphones, wearable technology, smart appliances, and much more.

Following several updates, the centre now boasts state-of-the-art facilities and infrastructure, allowing it to offer next-generation experiences.

Vodacom World Trading Hours:

Monday to Friday: 08:30 – 17:30

Saturday: 09:00 – 17:00

Sunday: Closed

Public Holiday: 09:00 – 14:00

You can also call Vodacom World on 082 1906.

Click here to learn more about Vodacom World.