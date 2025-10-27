Capitec is changing the way South Africans grow their wealth

Not everyone wants to trade shares or take big risks with their hard-earned money — and they shouldn’t have to.

While South Africa is home to the most millionaires on the continent, most people simply want savings options that are safe, strong, and simple.

That’s where Capitec’s fixed-term savings steps in. With up to 8.73% effective interest and zero monthly admin fees, it offers the kind of returns that make real financial progress possible — no guesswork, no jargon, just results.

Whether you’re saving towards your goals or securing your family’s future, this is smart saving that puts you in control.

“Clients want clarity, performance and the power to manage their money on their terms,” says Rachael Murove, Head of Retail Marketing at Capitec.

“That’s exactly what we’ve built: a savings product that delivers market-leading returns and total control through our app.”

A premium savings experience, without the complexity

Capitec’s fixed-term savings product offers the bank’s highest interest rates – with no monthly admin fees and full digital access.

Clients can open and manage their accounts via the Capitec App, select their term, reinvest or withdraw interest, and choose how they want to save – all at the tap of a screen.

Competitive rates for high balances and longer terms

Interest rates scale according to term length and deposit size, meaning high-net-worth individuals can optimise returns across a wide range of scenarios.

At the top end, clients with deposits of R1 million+ can earn up to 8.73% effective interest on a 5-year term.

Current quoted fixed-term rates for R1 million+ deposit:

6 months: 7.45% nominal / 7.71% effective

7.45% nominal / 7.71% effective 12 months: 7.55% nominal / 7.82% effective

7.55% nominal / 7.82% effective 36 months: 7.70% nominal / 7.98% effective

7.70% nominal / 7.98% effective 60 months: 8.40% nominal / 8.73% effective

For savers who prefer more flexibility, Capitec also introduced 7-day and 32-day notice deposit products in 2024 – designed in direct response to client feedback.

Flexibility that works for you

Many clients with a higher income bracket want the structure of fixed savings but also the ability to respond to life’s surprises.

Capitec’s notice deposit accounts offer a smart middle ground – strong interest rates with the ability to access funds on short notice.

32-Day Notice deposit current rates:

R1 million+:

7.35% nominal / 7.60% effective

7-Day Notice deposit current rates:

R1 million+:

7.15% nominal / 7.39% effective

“Our clients told us they wanted a product that offers disciplined saving, but with the option to access money if circumstances change.

That’s exactly what we delivered”, adds Rachael.

Capitec’s product development is grounded in data and behavioral research.

Through client surveys, the bank identified a pattern among fixed-term clients who often unlocked funds early, not due to poor planning but changing financial realities.

The result? A solution that blends stability with agility.

“We’re always listening,” says Rachael. “Our upcoming stokvel product, for example – traditionally seen as a mass-market tool – has attracted interest from more affluent clients who value the power of group savings and financial solidarity.”

Wealth with purpose, simplicity by design

At Capitec, innovation is at the core of simplicity. Every product is designed around one core philosophy: simpler, better banking.

For individuals seeking meaningful growth, liquidity when needed, and tools that support their financial discipline, Capitec is the partner of choice.

Because less complexity leads to more control and better outcomes.

Click here for more information on Capitec’s fixed-term savings.