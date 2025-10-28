Acer Extensa 14 delivers reliable AI performance for the modern professional

The Acer Extensa 14 is a business laptop designed for professionals who need dependable performance and all-day productivity at an affordable price.

We recently got the opportunity to try out the Intel Core Ultra 5 model, and we found it to offer impressive capabilities for its class – making it an excellent choice for the everyday professional who needs a reliable machine for work, meetings, and collaboration.

Excellent performance

The Acer Extensa 14 immediately stands out for balancing performance and practicality.

Its Intel Core Ultra 5 125H processor brings modern AI-ready technology into the hands of professionals, offering hybrid architecture and an integrated Neural Processing Unit (NPU) capable of up to 11 TOPS.

This enables the laptop to handle AI-enhanced workloads such as real-time transcription, noise suppression, and system optimisation with ease.

These are features that make a noticeable difference when multitasking or taking part in important business calls – particularly when paired with 16GB of fast DDR5 RAM, a 512GB SSD, and a 1,600 x 1,200 webcam.

In combination, this hardware keeps applications running smoothly and provides ample storage for your business files and software suites.

Connectivity and ports

For professionals who rely on seamless communication and collaboration, the Extensa 14’s connectivity suite is comprehensive.

It includes Wi-Fi 6 for strong wireless performance, multiple USB Type-C and Type-A ports, HDMI output, a microSD slot, and even an RJ-45 Ethernet port for wired reliability.

A Kensington lock slot adds physical security for those working in shared spaces, while the integrated TPM chip enhances digital protection.

Display and design

The display is another highlight.

The 14-inch WUXGA (1920×1200) screen offers vibrant colours and crisp clarity that make reading and editing documents comfortable over long sessions.

Acer’s ComfyView technology reduces glare, which is particularly helpful when working in bright or variable lighting conditions.

The design, meanwhile, is sleek and practical, with a narrow-bezel display that makes the 14-inch panel feel immersive while keeping the overall footprint compact.

Weighing only 1.47kg, the Extensa 14 is also extremely portable and easy to carry between meetings or when travelling.

Its clever clamshell design also tilts the keyboard slightly when opened, providing a more ergonomic typing position and better airflow beneath the chassis.

The keyboard itself feels solid and responsive, featuring low-profile keys that are satisfying to use throughout a full workday.

AI, privacy, and battery

A standout detail is the dedicated AI button, which launches the native AI tools instantly.

Quick access to AI-powered assistance makes it easier to generate content, summarise notes, and automate repetitive tasks.

This, combined with the processor’s integrated NPU, make the Acer Extensa 14 a highly AI-ready device that can handle everything the future of AI productivity has to offer.

All of this is not provided without a focus on security and manageability, either.

The Extensa 14 forms part of Acer’s business portfolio, offering access to services such as Acer Premier Support, Device-as-a-Service options, and managed IT solutions for companies of all sizes.

These services simplify fleet deployment and management for organisations equipping teams with reliable devices.

The Extensa 14 carries EPEAT registration, ensuring it meets international environmental and performance standards.

Acer’s addition of a physical privacy shutter is another thoughtful touch.

It enhances security and peace of mind for remote professionals.

Battery life is great, too, and is rated for up to 9.5 hours of typical use.

This is ideal for professionals who often move between meetings or work remotely without always having access to power outlets.

Final thoughts

In practical terms, using the Extensa 14 feels like the ideal middle ground between power and portability.

It performs confidently across day-to-day tasks, never feels sluggish, and stays cool under regular use.

For professionals whose workloads consist mainly of office applications, online meetings, and cloud collaboration, it hits the sweet spot.

It is an efficient, thoughtfully designed, and affordable laptop that meets the needs of today’s mobile professional.

