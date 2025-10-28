Flow with AirMobile

Freedom can mean many things. For a child, ultimate freedom could be watching television past their bedtime.

Their parents might consider freedom to be a family trip to Mauritius. For a manager, it’s an unlimited budget, and for a creative, it’s a flexible deadline.

Freedom comes in many forms, but Afrihost knows exactly what type of freedom AirMobile stands for – complete control over your mobile packages.

With AirMobile, Afrihost took what’s wrong with mobile, and made it right. AirMobile made a point of targeting many of the common gripes plaguing mobile users – unnecessarily complicated contracts, expensive packages and a lack of transparency – offering clients a fresh way forward.

AirMobile’s client first approach is visible even before you sign up – the signup process is easy and hassle free.

You can join in minutes with an eSIM (either keeping your old number, or switching to a brand new one), without contracts getting in the way.

Once you’re signed up, you get to enjoy all the extra AirMobile benefits, like FREE calls between AirMobile users, keeping your data and airtime for longer and receiving extra rewards when you refer a friend.

All the great AirMobile features can be accessed from the powerful AirMobile App, from sharing data with your friends to quickly topping up.

AirMobile also likes to keep things exciting with regular promotions. AirMobile clients can save big every time they top up, with the 6-for-2 top up promo. Buy 2GB and get an additional 4GB FREE! That works out to only R10 per gig! Keep an eye out for more honestly awesome promotions from AirMobile.

Plan your flow

AirMobile offers multiple ways to manage your plan – with Monthly, Prepaid or Data Only packages, AirMobile has something for everyone’s flow. AirMobile Monthly packages start at R29.00 per month for 1GB data and R10 airtime.

That’s only R19 per GB! AirMobile Monthly is great for consistent mobile users who like to plan ahead. If you prefer to go with the flow, AirMobile Prepaid is the most versatile way to manage your data and airtime.

You can easily tweak the amount of data or airtime you want to buy to suit your budget at any time. AirMobile’s Data Only packages are the ideal solution for mobile WiFi devices or digital devices without calling capabilities, like tablets.

With these packages, you can get some of the cheapest mobile data prices in South Africa!

All of the AirMobile packages come with the great AirMobile App features, like Auto Top Up. You can use this feature to set up how much data/airtime you need, when it should top you up, and your monthly limit.

You can then sit back and enjoy, knowing you don’t have to worry about ever running out of data unexpectedly.

The best part about AirMobile’s many options is that you can freely switch between packages to best meet your needs.

No contracts means you can use AirMobile whenever and however you want.

Now that’s freedom! AirMobile – it’s seriously different.

*Ts&Cs apply. Pricing correct at time of publication. Calls made until 30 June 2026 from one AirMobile number to another AirMobile number, will be free of charge.

Afrihost reserves the right to change the promotion at any time. E&OE. For full product details and terms, visit https://www.afrihost.com/airmobile