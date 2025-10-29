Personalised care: From small pieces to a big picture

Written by Vanessa Rogers, with editorial refinements by Medihelp

It’s a chilly winter evening. After a busy day, two young children sit in their pyjamas, intently focused on fitting a puzzle piece into place.

Their mother, Dr Denise Botha, Senior Manager of Integrated Care at Medihelp Medical Scheme, watches over them with a gentle smile.

She realises the puzzle metaphor perfectly reflects a meaningful theme in her professional life.

Within Medihelp’s Integrated Care division, team members are tasked with integrating seemingly small and disconnected functions such as data, systems, provider engagements, health projects, and member communication to form a complete picture of each member.

This integrated approach is showing significant benefits in healthcare outcomes and member experience.

“In the clinical setting, a patient represents the central puzzle piece in the personalised care picture,” said Botha.

“For us in the medical scheme setting, it remains similar – here the member is in the middle, and each member forms the central puzzle piece for their personalised health journey.”

“We are moving away from the disjointed, reactive, and often hospital-centric approach that has traditionally been driving health behaviour,” added Botha.

“Instead, through integrated care, we are able to fully understand who each of our members are and accurately and personally cater to their unique healthcare needs.”

Seeing each member for their individual uniqueness

The National Council for Mental Wellbeing illustrates beautifully how integrated care benefits a patient.

In their video, they tell the story of Wendy.

She’s been diagnosed with more than one chronic condition. Her customised care regime effectively combines the services of various healthcare providers to provide both comprehensive and continuous care.

Instead of scheduling multiple appointments for her different health concerns and needs (such as diabetes, depression, managing prescriptions, or seeking counselling for her drinking), Wendy finds a clinic where a team of healthcare providers work together to offer coordinated care.

“At Medihelp, a member like Wendy may need more intense and integrated care than a member who is in good health and only needs our support to stay well,” said Botha.

“There’s a saying that rings true here: ‘You don’t get to choose what you get, but you do get to choose what you do with what you get’.”

“Our aim is to equip every member to walk their own healthcare journey with confidence and ease, with us by their side,” said Botha.

A personalised care regime can better support each member holistically on their healthcare journey than a disjointed or siloed approach.

To Botha and her team, this represents the future of healthcare, so they are rapidly rolling out integrated care mechanisms.

Dr Denise Botha, Senior Manager of Integrated Care at Medihelp Medical Scheme

Applying her personal values to best effect

Botha applies her personal values of faith, hope, and love to her rewarding work at Medihelp.

Working at a medical scheme allows her to provide optimal healthcare systems to more people than would be the case in a one-on-one clinical setting.

“I believe courage is an essential workplace value because we need to be brave to change direction if it benefits our members,” said Botha.

“I consider transparency important in my interactions with others because this value encourages engagement and inclusivity.”

“I also strive to remain curious and eager to learn more from others who possess valuable skills and expertise.”

In Botha’s environment, change is a constant. In the face of this constant change, she finds it crucial to communicate where the team is heading as a collective and to ensure there is role clarity.

“If you don’t know what you are building, your work can become rather mundane,” said Botha.

“But if you can see the plan in front of you (in other words, how the puzzle pieces of data, systems, providers, and communication all fit together in support of the central member), your work becomes 100 times more powerful.”

“It’s the lightbulb moment when you see the big picture, like my kids realising that what they are building is on the outside of the puzzle box.”

Integrated care done right

The future is bright for Medihelp as Botha’s team harnesses the incredible opportunities of integrated care.

They are reorganising both internal and external systems to enable personalised care and creating value for our members at every healthcare journey touchpoint.

Traditionally, medical aid has been seen as a grudge purchase, with members paying for years before needing medical care without any direct benefit.

“Our upfront and uniquely tailored digital communications are making a significant difference to this mindset,” said Botha.

“We’re keeping our members informed on how to maintain good health and prevent illness, their benefit structure, and what their specific plan covers.”

“This means when they eventually face illness or a traumatic event, they won’t also have to navigate the fine print of medical aid.”

Overturning retrospective care

“As we implement our Integrated Care approach internally, Medihelp also plays an important role in shaping the broader South African healthcare landscape,” said Botha.

“When we collaborate with our partners in the provider space, from our GPs, specialists, and auxiliary care providers to the hospital and facility partners; we create opportunities to remunerate for member outcomes and work proactively to keep our members healthy.”

“This is the same progressive approach that has seen success in forward-thinking countries like Sweden, the Netherlands, Germany, and Singapore,” added Botha.

“Such value-based care is completely aligned to the personalised and integrated care approach Medihelp is implementing.”

“We want to serve as an example of what can be done when quality systems are able to work for our valued members.”

More on Denise Botha

At the age of 16, Botha decided that studying medicine would offer a remarkable opportunity to engage with and love people.

After completing her MBChB at the University of Pretoria, she undertook her community service at Groote Schuur and her internship in Robertson.

There, the inefficiencies she experienced – such as people waiting all day for their chronic medication – sparked a passion to improve the country’s healthcare systems.

Further studies in Public Administration and an MBA at the University of Stellenbosch followed, which eventually led her into the medical scheme industry.

In this sector, she applies her passion for system-based excellence to the quest of putting the member at the centre.

