Vodacom ignites a green generation with Eco-Warriors Sustainability Competition

In a bold step towards shaping a greener future, Vodacom South Africa has launched the Eco-Warriors Sustainability Competition, a nationwide learner-led initiative set to mobilise the country’s next generation of environmental leaders.

Targeting Grade 9 to 11 learners from Vodacom-supported Schools of Excellence across five provinces (KwaZulu-Natal, Western Cape, Eastern Cape, Limpopo, and Mpumalanga), the Eco-Warriors Competition is more than just a contest.

It’s a call to action for young South Africans to design real, tech-enabled solutions to tackle environmental challenges in their schools and communities.

“The solutions to our biggest challenges are already coming from young minds,” said Takalani Netshitenzhe, Director of External and Regulatory Affairs for Vodacom South Africa and Chairperson of the Vodacom Foundation.

“Eco-Warriors is our investment in a generation of problem-solvers who think boldly, act locally, and innovate sustainably.”

“Through this programme, we aim to ignite lifelong purpose and community impact,” added Netshitenzhe.

At the heart of the campaign is Vodacom’s commitment to education, technology, and sustainability.

These pillars underpin Vodacom’s purpose to protect the planet while empowering people.

The competition supports the UN Sustainable Development Goals, particularly Quality Education (SDG 4), Responsible Consumption and Production (SDG 12), and Climate Action (SDG 13).

Learners will form teams and compete on four pressing environmental themes: waste management, energy conservation, water conservation, and biodiversity protection.

Entries can include anything from recycling campaigns to solar power innovations or multimedia storytelling that educates and inspires.

Vodacom will support students through virtual workshops, learning toolkits, and mentorship sessions.

Submissions will be evaluated on innovation, creativity, use of technology, feasibility, impact, and quality of presentation.

Winners will be announced at an awards ceremony, with prizes including funding for the top three winning schools and the opportunity to implement their projects as well as exposure on Vodacom’s digital platforms.

The Eco-Warriors initiative complements Vodacom’s growing ecosystem of purpose-led environmental partnerships.

In collaboration with the Department of Basic Education, Vodacom has deployed an e-learning platform to reach underserved communities.

Its partnership with Circular Energy champions safe e-waste disposal and recycling, while collaboration with the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), Vodacom is advancing marine conservation using digital tools to promote awareness and preserve marine ecosystems.

“We believe in the power of partnerships to scale impact and support purpose-led interventions such as the Eco-Warriors campaign that advance sustainability goals,” said Netshitenzhe.

“By working together across sectors and investing in education initiatives that promote environmental awareness, we can build a more sustainable future.”

Click here to learn more about Vodacom.