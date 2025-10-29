Samsung delivers real QLED technology

One of the biggest shopping events, Black Friday, is around the corner, and for many South Africans that means it’s the perfect time to upgrade the home entertainment setup with a new TV.

Samsung has the breakthrough technology that defines the Real QLED experience.

What is real QLED?

Samsung’s Real QLED has earned official certification from the globally respected German testing body TÜV Rheinland.

This mark verifies that Samsung QLED TVs comply with the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) 62595-1-6 standard, which defines the application of quantum dot (QD) light converting unit combined with blue light sources for standard QLED displays.

In simple terms, the Real QLED mark confirms that your TV delivers superior picture quality, powered by genuine Quantum Dot technology.

When it comes to visual brilliance, Samsung’s Quantum Dot technology is leading the charge in delivering a picture-perfect viewing experience.

Why it matters – the Samsung difference

Here’s what the Real QLED certification guarantees:

True Quantum Dot Display – A real quantum dot light-converting film combined with blue light sources ensures richer, more accurate colours than ungenuine “QLEDs.”

– A real quantum dot light-converting film combined with blue light sources ensures richer, more accurate colours than ungenuine “QLEDs.” 100% Colour Volume* – Samsung QLED TVs produce a multitude of shades, delivering vivid and consistent colours at any brightness level. Whether you’re watching a summer cricket match in broad daylight or a late-night blockbuster, the picture remains stunningly real.

– Samsung QLED TVs produce a multitude of shades, delivering vivid and consistent colours at any brightness level. Whether you’re watching a summer cricket match in broad daylight or a late-night blockbuster, the picture remains stunningly real. Colour Accuracy – TÜV Rheinland testing confirms the separation of red, green, and blue light sources — the foundation of lifelike, vibrant images.

– TÜV Rheinland testing confirms the separation of red, green, and blue light sources — the foundation of lifelike, vibrant images. Environmentally Responsible Technology – Samsung’s Real QLED is cadmium-free** and built with sustainability in mind, aligning with global eco-conscious standards. More than sustainability, it’s also about safety for humans. Cadmium is a hazardous chemical, and that is why it has been removed from the manufacturing process.

Ask the right questions before you buy

When shopping for a TV this Black Friday, don’t just be swayed by a label. Ask the real questions:

Is it cadmium-free?

Does it deliver 100% colour volume?

Has it earned Real QLED certification or any recognition for environmental responsibility?

If the answer is “no,” then it’s not a Real QLED.

Built for now, and for the future

A Samsung Real QLED TV isn’t just an investment in a screen; it’s an investment in true-to-life colour, unmatched brightness and lasting quality.

Whether it’s family movie nights, high-action sports weekends or gaming marathons, Samsung’s QLED TVs deliver the kind of performance that brings every moment to life.

The 2025 TV line-up is even better as it features Samsung’s most advanced TV technologies yet – including QLED and OLED panels powered by Vision AI.

This Black Friday, when you see the QLED label, don’t settle for less. Look for the Real QLED mark and enjoy a Real experience.

Click here to learn more about Samsung’s QLED TVs.

*Samsung achieved the Digital Cinema Initiative’s colour standard DCI-P3 and achieved 100% colour volume for the first time in the world — thereby presenting unparalleled colour expression.

**Samsung’s quantum dot technology has been recognised by global testing organization Société Générale de Surveillance (SGS) for its excellence in cadmium-free design — an environmentally conscious approach that eliminates the use of cadmium, a toxic heavy metal known to pose risks to human health and the environment.