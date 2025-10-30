Digital transformation success demands true partnership

By Videsha Proothveerajh, Director of Vodacom Business

As the proud recipient of the 2025 MyBroadband Award for Most Trusted Enterprise Telecommunications Provider, Vodacom Business understands that digital transformation has become the defining challenge of our business era.

Yet too often, it is approached as a one-way transaction, with technology companies selling solutions to customers, assuming that these products meet the market need.

This transactional mindset is one of the reasons why so many digital initiatives fail to deliver their promised value.

The most successful transformations emerge from something fundamentally different, involving genuine co-creation between technology partners and their customers to achieve shared goals.

When enterprises embark on digital transformation, they are often overwhelmed by the sheer volume of available technologies, from artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing, edge solutions, to cybersecurity frameworks and digital twins.

The natural response from many technology providers is to lead with capabilities, such as “Here’s what our AI can do. Here’s how our cloud platform works. Here’s why you need our cybersecurity solution.”

While informative, this type of process often misses the mark.

What enterprises need most is a partner who listens. One who understands their constraints, connects and engages with their challenges, and works alongside them to co-create solutions that fit their specific context.

The importance of collaboration

Consider the current state of AI adoption.

In a recent C-suite survey by Thomson Reuters, AI is considered one of the leading technologies driving digital transformation.

While 82% of leaders say their organisations use AI in workflows, only 34% have equipped employees with AI tools.

Many executives prefer to wait until others have successfully implemented AI before taking the plunge themselves. This hesitation has more to do with trust than technology.

A transactional vendor might respond with technical reassurances about model accuracy or training methodologies.

A co-creation partner starts by acknowledging these concerns, then works collaboratively to demystify the technology, simplify deployment, and build trust through transparency and gradual implementation. The goal is solving for a business need, rather than a technology requirement.

When technology partners and customers explore challenges together, they often uncover opportunities that neither party would have identified independently.

Take the evolution of data analytics, for example. Many organisations have invested heavily in data lakes and analytics platforms, but struggle to create the orchestration layer needed to turn raw data into actionable insights.

A transactional approach might propose a specific analytics tool or AI platform. A collaborative approach involves working together to understand the organisation’s decision-making processes, identifying where predictive insights would have the greatest impact, and then designing systems that integrate seamlessly into existing workflows while building the trust necessary for adoption.

Or consider cybersecurity, where the threat landscape evolves constantly, leaving many business leaders rightfully concerned about their organisation’s vulnerability.

Cybersecurity isn’t a product that can be purchased and installed. It is an ongoing practice that must be woven into organisational culture and operations.

This requires extensive collaboration between cybersecurity experts and business stakeholders to understand threat models, evaluate risk tolerance, and design security frameworks that protect without disrupting business operations.

Being a digital transformation partner

At Vodacom Business, we firmly believe in being a trusted digital transformation partner, embedding a collaborative ethos in our relationships with customers.

Working with the public sector, for example, we are helping to modernise infrastructure and improve service delivery through digital technologies.

Our smart metering systems provide real-time data on water and electricity consumption, enabling municipalities to improve billing accuracy, reduce waste, and manage resources more sustainably. For citizens, it means transparency and control. For government, it means greater efficiency and accountability.

In the mining sector, we have collaborated with our customers to address industry challenges. Our mobile private networks (MPNs) enable enhanced underground connectivity, increased worker safety, and supportive real-time data collection.

They allow mining houses to integrate multiple applications, from environmental monitoring to predictive maintenance, into a unified digital ecosystem. The result is improved operational efficiency, compliance, and decision-making.

Digital transformation through collaboration accelerates adoption, reduces resistance to change, and leads to solutions that are more relevant and impactful. It encourages a culture of continuous improvement and mitigates risk.

Working together from the start, customers and partners can identify potential problems, address specific needs, and build solutions that are robust and future-proof.

Embracing the right solutions

Furthermore, investing in the most sophisticated technology is worthless if people don’t trust it or understand how to use it effectively.

Our role as a technology partner isn’t just to deploy cutting-edge solutions; it is to guide customers through complexity and help them navigate their concerns.

This means offering end-to-end support throughout the digital transformation process, particularly as technology keeps changing at a rapid pace.

For us at Vodacom Business, the most impactful transformation happens when we listen as much as we lead.

That means opening up conversations with customers to understand their real needs, challenges, and aspirations. Only then can we co-design solutions that deliver long-term value.

Transformation, after all, is not just about adopting the latest technologies. It is about fostering trust, creating shared opportunity, and ensuring innovation works for everyone.

It is this commitment to partnership and trust that has earned Vodacom Business the 2025 MyBroadband Award for Most Trusted Enterprise Telecommunications Provider.

